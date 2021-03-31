It’s another year and another round of golf for Eduardo Terlaje, a Father Duenas Memorial School senior who has taken the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to polish his skills on the golf course.

Terlaje has been hard at work, practicing every chance he gets, and his effort is starting to bear fruit. He’ll be representing Team Guam in the boys 15-16 division at this year’s IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship, slated for July 12-16 in San Diego.

Although the pandemic put the brakes on last year’s Junior World Championship, Terlaje managed to step up his game at the Guam National Golf Federation-hosted 2021 IMG qualifier last week. With competitors scored on their best performance in four out of six rounds, Terlaje came out on top, taking first place in Rounds 3 and 4. He finished second in Round 5, and then closed up strong to take the top spot in the final round

“It’s really nice, I really appreciate it,” Terlaje said of his Round 6 victory.

The victory was sweetened by the fact that he was able to play on his favorite course on island – the Onward Golf Resort in Talofofo.

“I really love this course, it’s my favorite course on Guam, actually … it’s super fun coming out here, and I’m glad we got to play here,” he said.

The victory secured him a slot on the Team Guam roster. With the performance, he surpassed 2019 All-Island champion Ryan Lee, and the current No. 1 ranked junior golfer, Ivan Sablan.

Sablan, a fellow FDMS Friar, took silver in the qualifier and will be joining Terlaje in San Diego in June.

Terlaje said he is glad to see his classmates excelling in the sport, despite the lack of interscholastic competition for high school athletes.

“I think good things are ahead of us because we’ve really been grinding,” he said.

Both Terlaje and Sablan were fortunate enough to represent the island at the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational, alongside fellow Friars Markus Nanpei, Anton Lacson and Jacob Fergurgur. Guam’s five-man roster at the event in Pinehurst, North Carolina, was made up entirely of athletes from Father Duenas, a point of pride for the Friar Nation.

“Shout out to Father Duenas, my team!” Terlaje said.

The love of the sport that has pushed Terlaje to his current success wasn’t always easy for him. Although he started playing at quite a young age, he admitted it was years before he really started to enjoy it.

“My whole family, my dad, my brother play golf. They took me out on the course when I was first grade for the first time. Didn’t like it at all when I was little,” he said.

For a time, his mind was set on competing elsewhere and in other sports.

“I played soccer for a long time. That’s why I left golf in the first place. I like soccer – all my friends are in soccer.”

But the pull of driving a ball down the course finally pulled him in, adding he picked up the sport somewhere between freshman year and eighth grade.

“Once I started getting into it, ... I just started focusing on golf,” Terlaje said.

He said the switch has been enjoyable, with golf having a more technical focus and being less explosive than sprinting back and forth across a soccer field.

It’s not hard to see how Terlaje, who gives off positive, easygoing vibes, plays the piano and loves barbecues, would gravitate toward the fairway.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t competitive. The drive, commitment and focus are there – his dreams of playing collegiate golf pushing him beyond even his own expectations.

“I’m looking at a couple different schools all over the U.S., different spots, but hopefully I end up at one of the golf schools.”

In particular, Terlaje said he’s eyeing Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, along with other schools in Indiana and Minnesota.

“Different places I’ve never been, but I’m excited for just the experience,” he said.

Until then, it’ll be eyes down and a clear focus on his game. And with the Junior Golf World Championships coming up in the summer, he’ll have a lot to keep him occupied.