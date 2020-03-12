Coaches with the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam named Father Duenas' center Matt Fegurgur the league MVP for the 2020 boys' basketball season.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Fegurgur is a giant on the court, wreaking havoc on defense and creating mismatches on offense.

"Without question, he’s the player that impacts both ends of the court," said Harvest Christian Academy head coach Lawrence Nagengast. "His shot blocking puts doubt into all shooters' minds. Offensively, he’s a huge target and nothing like a big throw down to get the team and crowd energized."

FD head coach Eddie Pelkey agreed, adding Fegurgur is a "once-in-a-lifetime talent."

It wasn't always easy, Pelkey said, adding that Fegurgur had dealt with a host of injuries his first three years of high school with his first full off season training finally coming this past year.

Fegurgur's trip to the 2019 Kanto Classic in Tokyo, Japan, caught the eye of the Tokyo Samurai AAU team in the states. Add in workouts with the men's national team and his growth took off, Pelkey said.

"His confidence and skillset has grown tremendously and he's become a game changer on both ends of floor," Pelkey added.

Fegurgur was joined by fellow Friars Matt Santos and Blaise Ada along with St. Paul Christian School Warriors standout Thelo Orichiro and Harvest Christian Academy big man Joe Henderson.

While Fegurgur is a game changer, Pelkey's top-seeded Friars have dominated thanks to a wealth of talent on their front and back courts. Junior Santos slid into the starting lineup off injuries, making the most of his playing time to garner the first team nod.

"(He) ... just flourished," Pelkey said of Santos' evolution this season. "He's grown on the defensive end, nearly making him a complete player."

Freshman standout Ada has managed to shine on a Friars' roster loaded with talent.

"It's been an absolute joy to watch Blaise grow," Pelkey said. "His basketball IQ is beyond his years. Like Santos, he's taken advantage of injuries and really produced. He's in a system that spaces the court for him, and once he understood our defensive schemes, he connected the dots and put the whole game together. But make no mistake, ... he puts in a lot of work in the offseason, so he's prepared himself for this."

Nagengast had nothing but praise for Henderson's work ethic on the court.

"He has been a rebound machine on both ends of the court," he said. "His offensive putbacks have sparked some momentum when our offense was lagging. He was also a great target on our press breaks and he averages less than 2 turnovers a game."

Harvest, which finished third in the IIAAG, also relied upon second team senior Gye Baek Kim.

"He was our offensive and defensive engine. He is very level headed and has great energy on both ends of the court," Nagengast said. "If we needed a big time bucket or a trip to the line, he was who we would turn to. He has been our captain, and I am thankful for our leadership thoughout the season"

The final athlete on the first team was Orichiro. A staple on the Warrior offense, the senior guard is fast and deadly in the open court. His ability to lead his team on both sides of the ball has allowed St. Paul to take the No. 2 seed in IIAAG standings.

The IIAAG teams will take center court tomorrow for the Guam Basketball Confederation Postseason Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.