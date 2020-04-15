For Matt Fegurgur, basketball has always been a part of his life. He picked up the sport when he was about 9 years old, and he hasn’t been able to put the ball down since.

A member of this year’s Father Duenas Friars championship team, Fegurgur stands out, literally and figuratively. The tallest athlete on the court, the senior center creates nightmarish matchups on defense for smaller teams. A sweet shot from anywhere near the free throw line and a new range on offense has negated some of the problems he had scoring in his earlier years of high school hoops. With many defenders hovering around his shoulders, the Friars had a huge offensive threat that many teams didn’t.

On the defensive end, the Friars relied heavily on Fegurgur, trusting him to occupy the paint – a huge deterrent to anyone who makes it past the Friars first line.

FD head coach Eddie Pelkey said Fegurgur has come a long way – from a lanky kid at St. Anthony to a leader with the self-confidence and mental toughness to lead a team to an undefeated run through the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and capture four championships his senior season – GSPN preseason, IIAAG, Guam Basketball Nationals and the Kanto Plains Championship.

When asked to describe Fegurgur, Pelkey said, he is a “once-in-a-lifetime athlete.”

His height makes it easy to forget he’s still a kid, Pelkey said.

“He's such a fun personality to be around, because he's so tall, you tend to forget that he is not an adult yet,” he said. “That innocence about him combined with his self-confidence is rare in athletes.”

Pelkey commended his center's unselfish play and his overall contribution as a “true team player.”

“He’s not selfish, demanding the ball or playing minutes,” he said. “Even after winning the Kanto MVP, he still practiced with a chip on his shoulder – like he hadn't accomplished anything yet, and his teammates fed off that.”

He made a “huge jump between his junior and senior seasons,” Pelkey said. “For me, amidst all his physical and skill growth. His biggest growth was simply self-confidence and mental toughness.

Grinding through an offseason pain-free for the first time in years, Pelkey said, Fegurgur realized “only he could hold himself back,” and the 18-year-old stepped up to and exceeded all expectations this year.

His offseason work included working on the AAU circuit in the states and training with the Guam men’s national team under head coach E.J. Calvo, while learning footwork from veteran big man Seve Susuico.

Guam National Team head coach EJ Calvo says Fegurgur is "the only legitimate U.S. college prospect from Guam right now."

His movement towards prep school is an opportunity to elevate his game, Calvo said, adding his success hinges on his work ethic at the next level.

"He joins Jonathan Galloway (6’11), Mike Sakazaki (6’5) and Ben Borja (6’8) as our young Guam post players," Calvo said. At the collegiate level, Fegurgur has the potential to join several other island standouts – Michael Min, Tomas Calvo and Ben Borja.

"I’m excited to see more Guam players get college basketball experience – Matt, Jahmar White, and perhaps a couple prospects for colleges in the Philippines," Calvo said.

What's next?

Fegurgur said it hasn’t been an easy journey. Listing all his injuries reads like a doc’s medical checklist, with a concussion, nagging foot problems and a hip tear topping the list.

“My injuries set me back,” Fegurgur said, adding that, to get back on top, he knew he had to ”continuously train, strengthen myself and play the game.”

However, Fegurgur has embraced the challenge. Religiously honing his baby hook and his mid-range jumper meant hours in the gym, he said.

Thinking about the challenges and the hardships he has been through is what fueled him, he said.

Now, Fegurgur is turning his eye toward the future. He starts at St. Andrew Rhode Island School in the fall as a postgraduate to hone all aspects of his game and build up his body with the hopes of being recruited by a Division I or Division II school after a year with more competition and training.

With his family on his mind, Fegurgur admits he'll be homesick, for sure. He said he knows it’ll take work to reach the next level, but the Friar promises he’s ready for it and unwilling to back down.

Q&A

Q: What’s your best memory? Your worst?

A: The best memory I’ve had playing basketball was winning the IIAAG Championship, Worst memory was tearing my hip during a 3x3 tournament.

Q: What’s something you’ve learned from your coaches that carries over into life?

A: I’ve learned that responsibility, hard work and success doesn't come easy, but instead we have to dedicate ourselves to our craft, never giving up no matter the amount of times we get knocked down. We must be patient for success.

Q: What’s your role on the team? What do you bring to the table?

A: My role on the team, is to be a constant leader to the younger players, to play BIG, and to shut down anyone who comes into the paint. I bring height and experience, hopefully rubbing off good work ethics to younger players.

Q: How has your game evolved?

A: I have become a stronger offensive threat this year, as well as an increased athletic ability and making it easier to play the game to my style of play. Thanks to my coach EJ (Calvo), coach (Eddie) Pelkey, coach Chris (Fernandez), coach (Andrew) Eusebio, coach (Kris) Theisin.

Q: Describe yourself using 3 personality traits.

A: Funny, friendly, and hardworking.

Q: What’s something people may not know about you?

A: I like to draw.

Q: What’s your pregame ritual?

A: 15-min nap, hydrate all day, stretch the night before, eat a good meal before, lock in, watch some film, and remember who and what I'm playing for.

Q: Who and what do you play for?

A: Tony Thompson and Joey Santos, because they always believed in me, and would constantly give me basketball advice. Xavier Akima, because he was one of my close friends, and he would be at the games when people wouldn't show up, always showing us love. My what? All the hard work that I put in and the countless hours in the gym. To win all the championships, and go undefeated.

Q: What shoes are you wearing?

A: Kobe AD NXT

Q: What’s playing in your head when you warm up?

A: I like to think about the moves that I want to pull out during the game.

Q: Dream career?

A: My dream career would to play professional basketball from NBA-Overseas

Q: Fallback?

A: None, as of right now

Q: Any superstitions?

A: I have to always do my pregame ritual or else I will have a bad game.

Q: Biggest fear?

A: Losing a family member

Q: What sucks about being the tallest kid in class? What is pretty cool?

A: What sucks would be the overused questions that people make, e.g. "How's the weather up there?" "How are you so tall?" "How tall are you?" "How old are you?" But, I have gotten used to it by now. What I like about it is, of course, the basketball aspect of it, but also just standing out from everyone. It’s cool to be unique.