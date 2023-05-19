The Micronesia Mall is no longer just a place to buy a doll or a shawl, soon, it’ll become a locale for basketball.

With the help of Clutch Guam, the Micronesia Mall will launch the first installment of its Mall Ball 2023 Summer Circuit, a series of indoor 3-on-3 basketball tournaments tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the center court. The tournament, which will feature men's, women's and masters divisions, will take place over the next three months and include the island’s best adult, middle school and high school hoopsters. They will be competing for $1,000 cash prizes on a FIBA-certified 3-on-3 indoor basketball court, the first of its kind in Micronesia.

The series No. 1 finals will take place Sunday, June 4.

“We’re excited for this partnership with the Micronesia Mall,” said Dom Sablan, Clutch Guam co-founder. “Players and fans alike can expect a fun, creative experience in center court.”

In each division, the winner, in addition to receiving a grand in cold, hard cash, will also be showered in goodies from sponsors. Spectators who participate in between-game activities can also win prizes.

Mall Ball, with the help of major sponsors Clutch Guam, GTA and Burger King is presented by the Micronesia Mall. Additional sponsors include Infusion Coffee and Tea, Taco Bell, Xchanged (Powered by PNB), Coast360 Federal Credit Union, Pacific Island Club Guam and Gatorade.

According to information provided in a news release, all tournaments in the series are sanctioned by the Guam Basketball Confederation and FIBA.

The full schedule of events is on Micronesia Mall's Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more information, email marketing@micronesiamall.com.