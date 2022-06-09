FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022 is a vibe.

With Clutch Guam lending its urban feel to media day, FIBA Oceania spearheading the event and Guam Basketball rolling out the red carpet, the tournament is one every needs to be at.

During Tuesday evening's opening ceremonies, FIBA Oceania's Amanda Jenkins said it had been 1,023 days since FIBA last held an event. For Guam to be hosting a world-class event at the University of Guam was a feat of itself. To be the first to host it after the COVID-imposed hiatus was a dream for many of the young athletes who suited up for their countries for the first time ever.

Youth seems to be the theme of the event with many teams fielding rosters from their junior national squads. The four-day event, which features men's and women's teams from Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam, is a qualifier for the 2023 Pacific Games slated for next summer. Only the gold medalist from each division advances for a coveted slot at PG.

FIBA's media machine recently released a top 10 reasons why Guam should tune in or show up in support of their regional neighbors. Check out their FIBA website for up-to-date game scores.

In no particular order, other than to list the reasons to be pumped for the #FIBAMicroCup…

• Youthful FSM Women’s Team: This cohort of basketballers will provide a whole lot of youthful entertainment on court with several members still at high school and fit enough to run all day and night.

• Northern Marianas Island Women’s Rebuild: A new era of NMI women will be taking to the court with new leadership on and off the court which will keep opposition teams guessing.

• The Micro Under-Dog: The new FSM Men’s Team assembled from Guam will be a huge unknown, but will no doubt bring excitement to the court.

• University of Guam Calvo Field House: An absolute ripping stadium now equipped with state-of-the-art livestreaming facilities from Synergy; you won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

• Reigning Men’s Champions: We know how good the Guam Men’s Team is following their recent success, but with new players on the roster, do they have the depth to continue their dominance in the region?

• Palau Women’s Experience: Several players are familiar with Guam playing conditions, can that, combined with their combination of youth, experience, and new recruits, make them unbeatable?

• Dynamic Guam Women’s Unit – Another young dynamic team who are rebuilding and eager to test themselves at a regional level under new coach, Arleen Mad.

• Will consistency be key for the NMI Men: With a relatively unchanged line-up from the 2016 Micronesia Games, the men from the Northern Marianas Islands will be moving the ball faster than you can say #FIBAMicroCup.

• The new Palau Men’s lineup: Falling just short of a podium place at the 2018 Micronesian Games, the men for Palau will be a surprise packet definitely worth tuning in to watch.

Show us some basketball action in Oceania – following a two-year hiatus in the Oceania region due to the pandemic, basketball is back!

The FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022 continues today at the University of Guam Calvo Field House from 12:15 p.m. Tickets to the event can be purchased at https://tickets.guamtime.net/event/2022-fiba-micronesia-cup. All games will be streamed on the FIBA YouTube Channel.

(Daily Post Staff)