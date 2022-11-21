The FIBA U15 Oceania Championship Guam 2022 boys and girls basketball tournament tips off today at the University of Guam Calvo Field house.

Monday, at 7 p.m., Guam’s U15 Boys National Team opens its tournament bid in pool play against powerhouse Australia. Tuesday, Guam will take on New Zealand at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Guam will finish pool play against Samoa. Guam, Australia, New Zealand and Samoa are in Pool A.

Papua New Guinea, Micronesia and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are in Pool B.

All games take place at UOG.

In girls competition, Pool A is comprised of Australia, New Zealand and Samoa. Pool B is made up of Papua New Guinea, Guam and CNMI. Both Guam and New Zealand have opening-round byes and will see action on Tuesday. Guam’s U15 Girls National Team will tip off their tournament against the CNMI, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

A complete schedule is posted online at www.fiba.basketball/oceania/u15/2022/games-schedule.