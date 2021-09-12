Fighting Muskies soccer fall to No. 13 Battling Bishops

With a perfect assist from John. F. Kennedy High School graduate Noah Mueller Blake Weatherholt gave the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies men’s soccer team a 1-0 advantage over the Ohio Wesleyan University Battling Bishops on Sept. 11 in Delaware, Ohio.

“The game was going fast but, with composure, I looked up and saw my teammate Blake making a run in back post,” Mueller said. “I decided to play a one-touch ball into his feet and he scored making us go up 1-0.

“There was a lot of pressure on me since it was my first start in the college level, so I’m very proud of my performance tonight.”

But after two physical halves of intense NCAA Division III action, the nation's No. 13-ranked Battling Bishops defeated the Fighting Muskies 3-1.

Three games into the 2021 season, the loss was Muskingum’s third straight. In those games, they have been outscored 15-2. Dating back to April 2020, they are on a six-game slide. And, since October 2019, they have been outscored 81-9.

“We have a rough history with Muskingum, but we plan on making this one of the best seasons by making our island, families, friends and coaches proud,” said sophomore Morgan McKenna, who graduated from Father Duenas Memorial School. “The atmosphere the team has surrounding each other with is nothing but motivation and passion for soccer, even though we lost these past three games.”

Although the Fighting Muskies were outshot 32-8, with scoring chances favoring Ohio Wesleyan 16-3, they we’re not without chances. McKenna, with two shots, had one saved another sail wide. Michael Castaneda, a sophomore who graduated from JFK, rifled a shot at the goalpost.

“My shot was very unfortunate,” Castaneda said. I aimed for the top right corner, but it - unfortunately - hit the post and bounced back from the goal. I was just in the right place at the right time and received a good pass from my teammate.”

But with luck favoring the Battling Bishops, Jaggar Brooker’s second goal proved to be the game-winner. Adding an insurance goal, Dom Calabrese scored on an assist from Will Harr.

“We have realized, in these past games. That it (college soccer) is a lot faster and there are a lot of good players everywhere,” said Christian Kido, a JFK graduate who plays for the Fighting Muskies. “We still keep our heads up and practice to improve our chemistry and our game.

“We are challenging some of the best teams in the nation, so it’s good experience, even though we lost the past three games.”