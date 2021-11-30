Olympic boxer and pro-MMA fighter Jennifer Dugwen Chieng recently added a Netflix credit to her long list of achievements. She was cast as Karima in the new film “Bruised,” which stars Halle Berry.

Chieng is Filipino and Yapese. Her on-screen role in “Bruised” is a minor one. About 27 minutes into the film, she’s seen training with Berry’s character.

The movie premiered in select theaters on Nov. 17 and then on Netflix on Nov. 24. Berry stars in and directs the 138-minute flick, which is about an MMA fighter who returns to fighting after the son she gave up unexpectedly returns.

Chieng’s character, Karima, is paired up with Berry to spar in a scene that illustrates while Berry’s character is older than the others, she still has some fight in her.

This is not the first time Chieng has been featured in a major production. Back in 2016, Chieng was in a commercial for the iPhone 7. Around the 1:25 minute mark, as the narrator boasts of the iPhone 7 sound quality, Chieng appears on screen, training and working out. In the next scene, Chieng walks outside in the rain holding the iPhone, illustrating its water-resistant hardware.

Chieng is a decorated fighter and has written a boxing workout book. She was the first Micronesian female athlete to win gold at the Pacific Games in 2015, according to her website. Chieng represented the Federated States of Micronesia at the Rio Olympics in boxing in 2016. Before that, she used to work on Wall Street.