Filmmakers, storytellers create sports documentary: 'A Guam Rugby Story'

Two local companies, Guam Time and Clutch Guam, have collaborated to produce the island’s first full-feature sports documentary, “A Guam Rugby Story.”

The three-part series covers the history, growth and future of rugby, a sport that has captivated the island for more than two decades.

Prompting the project, co-directors Dom Sablan and Matt Sgro were amazed by the sport’s development and felt the need to share the story with the community.

“We sat down with over 30 current and former players, captains, coaches, board members and pioneers of Guam rugby,” Sgro said. “We also interviewed key representatives from Asia and World Rugby.

“It is incredible how rugby went from non-existent to one of the highest-participated sports amongst middle and high school students in only a few years. We have also witnessed a rise in local rugby athletes receiving (NCAA) Division 1 collegiate scholarships throughout the United States.”

Although Dom Sablan is better known for basketball, the former Father Duenas Memorial School shooting guard and co-founder of Guam Elite Basketball could not deny the passion and enjoyment shown from local rugby players.

“We first started filming rugby during the 2020 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam high school season,” Sablan said. “I was in awe of the culture and ecosystem around the sport during these weekend matches. I knew, from there, that there was a special story around the sport and it’s people.

Whether you are a rugby player or not, I think most people will share a sense of appreciation for the sport.”

Sgro said that on behalf of Guam Time and Clutch Guam, they would like to thank the community for their support.

“Everyone, from the original organizers, players, and especially the parents have helped contribute to the growth of Guam rugby,” he added. “We have come a long way in this sport, but what makes me the most excited is the fact that we are only getting started.”