For student-athletes who chose junior college, they find themselves in a unique position to hone their athletic abilities, polish their academic records and save money as they work to be recruited into a NCAA or NAIA school.

Junior college, or community college, offers student-athletes a two-year stretch to prepare and that’s key, according to Ashley Lajoie, athletic counselor at Moorpark College in Moorpark, California.

“When opportunities come up, they are irrelevant if you're not prepared for them,” Lajoie said.

At Moorpark College, there are five student-athletes from Guam – Kein Artero, Eugene Arriola, Elijah Calvo, Nate Mendiola and Chase Spotanski. Lajoie said she’s been a full-time employee in the community college system for almost 10 years. She’s worked with Spotanski and commended him for putting in the work.

“Chase is an incredible young man,” Lajoie said. “Whatever he decides to do in his future, he's going to be very successful.”

Student-athletes who go on to junior college or community college are able to take their general education classes at a lower cost.

“From a cost standpoint, it definitely makes sense. Definitely, from a maturity, a social maturity place, it allows them kind of a safer space to, to grow up, for lack of better terms,” Lajoie said.

As they attend community college classes, they might have more of a chance to compete in their respective sports when freshman or sophomore counterparts in four-year universities might be training but not necessarily playing as much as they work their way up the ranks.

“We give you some time to kind of physically get to where you want to be,” Lajoie said. “In athletic gain, we've had students who've had zero offers out of high school, they come to the community college, they play great. And now they're off to a DI one or DII school on a full scholarship.”

Being a student-athlete these days comes with dual pressure to do well academically and on the field or on the court, Lajoie said.

Academically, Lajoie has seen a fair share of students who put off getting help in classes until the end of a term and then, at the end, they seek help.

It’s important that student-athletes get their grades in good shape and Lajoie said she finds when that’s solidified, the rest takes care of itself. This follows Lajoie’s approach to being well-prepared for opportunities.

She said from her perspective, if a university recruiter is considering two student-athletes and one has 10 times the work ethic and has proven in junior college to have a better handle on their academics, that student is more appealing.

“I always tell my students don't give a school a reason to turn away. And if the first thing they do is ask for transcripts, and when they look at that, hey, are you even going to be eligible? And that's tough,” Lajoie said.

The NCAA in its transfer guide for community college students encourages student-athletes to focus on their degrees. “More than 480,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA sports but few move on to compete at the professional or Olympic level,” the guide stated.

The NCAA in 2016 made a rule change for those transferring from a two-year college putting more emphasis on academics. The NCAA cited research that indicated grade point average was the strongest predictor of academic success of transfer student-athletes and stated the 2016 standards for transfers were changed to put student-athletes in a position to thrive at a four-year NCAA school.

It’s very similar to Lajoie’s attitude toward the students under her counsel. When opportunities come up, it’s irrelevant if you’re not prepared for it and that extends to opportunities in college sports and in life.

"My whole approach in that is yes, I want it to help them in their sport of choice. But these qualities and these skills apply to so many other aspects of their life. And I'm doing them a disservice if I only focus on their athletic ability,” she said.