While the 3rd Annual Mahi & Wahoo Shootout was supposed to be a fun event for all, Saturday’s event, tragically, resulted in the death of one of its longtime participants, Jeffrey Tereas.

He was 48 years old.

"For those that knew Jeff, they knew his love of family, especially for his daughters Jada, Juliana and Bailey, his wife Beverly, and his love for what he does best - fishing," said Jeremy Guerrero Tereas, one of Jeffrey Tereas' brothers, and captain of the SeaAra.

Jeremy Tereas described his brother as selfless, often going out of his way for family. For his niece, Jasmine Tereas, Jeffrey Tereas wanted do something special for her college going-away barbecue. He loved his niece and was going to miss her as she headed off to the University of Hawaii in Manoa.

So, he went to sea and brought home a 420-to-450-pound marlin.

The monster of a marlin "was used as party favors. I mean, who does that?" Jeremy Tereas proudly asked.

"The family was just amazed," he added.

In a true testament to Jeffrey Tereas' fishing prowess, Jeremy Tereas described his brother as "a real fisherman."

"On his last fishing trip, with the Shut Up & Fish derby, he had seven reels and only the stinger was rigged.

"He had me resplice the mono and all the other six reels were not even swiveled on. The waves were high, so he decided to drop only one lure, one line, and hooked on a marlin less than an hour into the derby.

"He landed that marlin and that was the last thing he did. His final screamin’ reel of a blessed fisherman.

"God decided it’s time for him to come home."

Sam Tereas, another of Jeffrey Tereas' brothers, struggles with the loss.

"I’m lost for words, brother. You’ve sailed ahead of us so soon, and I’m deeply saddened with disbelief. My heart is broken in so many ways, my brother. Why you sail so fast?" he asked.

"I can’t accept the fact that you're gone, but only God knows and has his own plans for you," Sam Tereas said. "Do know that I love you and I will truly miss you?"

"Brother Jeffrey, l will continue to set sails and cast lines - use your favorite lures," Sam Tereas said. "Until we meet again, see you on the horizon."

Organizers from the derby, in a news release, stated, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of a participant during our 3rd Annual Mahi & Wahoo Shootout.

While a cause of death has not been released, it appears to have been natural causes, organizers stating that he had passed away doing what he loved best, adding, "he finally brought in his last marlin.”

Organizers described the death as “very emotional for us,” stating that they “didn’t know what was going on at first.”

“When we got word there was an emergency on a vessel out at sea, we rushed to Agat Marina from Hagåtña boat basin to see what was going on.”

According to event organizers, the Tereas brothers have joined every Shut Up & Fish derby since the events first began.

They said that the Tereas family is one of the event’s biggest supporters and they are “deeply saddened for their loss."

“Jeffrey was truly a great friend and fisherman, and we were honored to know him, and he’ll be forever missed,” the derby organizers stated.

Shortly after learning about Jeffrey Tereas’ death, an outpouring of condolences from family and friends began filling his Facebook page.

“The Lord chose a beautiful day to take you home, and after you reeled in your last marlin,” wrote Selina Darlene G. Tereas, the late fisherman’s sister. “I can hear the excitement in your voice. I’m gonna miss that - your smile and your laughter.

“Thanks for being the best oldest brother ever,” she wrote. “I love you forever.”

Despite the death, the event continued and anglers delivered their catches and received prizes for landing the largest mahimahi and wahoo. Organizers stated that a special category for onaga was added, but nobody landed the elusive fish.

“Unfortunately, no one was able to place an onaga on the board, for the special category dedicated to fellow friend and fisherman, the late Glenn Martinez,” organizers stated in the news release.

"We want to thank everyone from Guam Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources, Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, Port Authority of Guam, Guam Boating and U.S. Coast Guard for their support during this event," they stated.

Organizers also thanked presenting sponsor Budweiser/Ambros Inc., Guam Autospot, RPM Yamaha, Fanui Guam, Mighty Purple Cafe, and The Outlaw.