Fishing derby this Saturday; $50K awarded to world-record breaker

Commemorating the 52nd anniversary of Guam’s world record Pacific blue marlin, caught Aug. 21, 1969, the inaugural Greg D. Perez International Sportfishing Derby will be held at the Gregorio D. Perez Marina in Hagåtña and Agat Marina from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Derby is hosted by the Greg D. Perez Sportfishing Foundation, whose mission is to promote and advance the enjoyment of sportfishing on Guam and Mariana Islands through education and competition.

“Our father, Gregorio Duenas Perez, held the world record for 13 years, which still holds as a Guam record,” said GDPSF President Greg Perez. “It was a proud moment for Guam and for our family. Through this derby and other educational programs, we want this legacy to inspire and promote our fishing traditions.”

The Derby’s categories, with cash prizes attached to each, include: marlin, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, mahimahi and bonita. A special $50,000 cash prize will be awarded to whomever breaks the world-record for largest Pacific blue Marlin.

The world record for largest Pacific blue marlin, caught by Jay de Beaubien on May 31, 1982, is 1,376 pounds.