Clare Calvo, the owner of Synergy Studios, a health, wellness and fitness business on Guam, wrote and delivered a letter to the 36th Guam Legislature and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor on Sept. 30 requesting an exemption from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s executive order mandating full COVID-19 vaccinations for patrons and employees.

“Together, we are respectfully requesting an exemption from the current vaccine mandate placed on our industry's owners, staff, instructors and members/ clients,” Calvo wrote. “Our goal and hope is to align, unify, and collaborate with our esteemed medical care professionals in their efforts to bring our island to optimum health, fitness and wellness.”

Accompanying the letter were 13 signatures from gym owners, mixed martial artists and medical professionals, showing support for Calvo's initiative. The individuals and business owners in favor of Calvo’s request are: Samantha Sablan, Custom Fitness; Kevin Jalique, Guam Muay Thai; James Sardea, Urban Fitness; Danielle Gutierrez, Body Art; Sarah Langston, Lotus Yoga; Dr. Keith Horinouchi, Horinouchi Wellness; Menchor Manibusan, Spike 22; Teri Knapp, SKIP Entertainment; Marlyn Gumabon, G6 Fitness; Pepe Laflamme, NuForm Pilates; Frank and Sarah Camacho, MMA fighter and his wife; Dr. Hoa Nguyen, American Medical Center; and Roque Martinez, Spike 22.

“In our industry of fitness, health, and wellness, we as proponents and advocates for preventative care through, but not limited to, methods of exercise, nutrition, and overall holistic modalities, respectfully request an exemption from vaccine mandates,” Calvo wrote in the letter. “Long standing data has continued to provide the conclusion that simple steps in lifestyle and diet can greatly impact our overall health and wellness. Guam’s high rate of lifestyle diseases continue to rise and contribute to our current alarming death rate of COVID deaths.”

Calvo, citing information published by the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, shared that gyms help fight COVID-19 by providing a haven for exercise, which helps fights obesity and promotes healthy lifestyle choices.

“The health, fitness, and wellness gym businesses of Guam provide our island a place of health care,” she wrote. “From mental emotional health to physical health, exercise has long been touted as 'medicine.' The current state of our island, and our world, need, now, more than ever, the encouragement and the availability of our services.”