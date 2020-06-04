Guam has shifted into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 restrictions, and the island’s boutique CrossFit studios are starting to welcome back its members.

In late May, the Department of Health and Social Services issued Guidance Memorandum 2020-10, guidelines for additional non-essential businesses to reopen, including yoga, CrossFit, pilates and dance studios.

The plan, created with input from local gym owners, including Unified Fit President Topher Barretto, requires businesses to control their environment by designated entry and exit points, requiring reservations, adhering to social distancing and unveiling stringent cleaning measures and health screening for all members.

"The guidelines not only allow the public to have a place to work out but also allows the fitness industry to provide community support during the pandemic,” Topher Barretto said.

Many of Barretto’s recommendations, welcomed by the Guam Recovery Panel of Advisors, provided a framework for fitness facilities to open so they can provide much-needed health services to their members.

“We care about them, as people, and exercise is more than physical,” Topher Barretto said. “It’s social. It’s mental.”

With social distancing at the core of a safe return, Unified Fit developed a specialized box concept to give each member a 10” x 8” space and their own set of equipment that staff will disinfect after each use.

There will be no sharing of equipment amongst members, Barretto said.

As stress and anxiety continue to mount over the coronavirus, Barretto is confident that fitness facilities that can maintain social distancing are just as essential as many other businesses and need to be open.

“I believe that fitness facilities are essential because they help ensure the physical and mental health of its members,” said Caleb Barretto, the gym’s co-owner, pointing out some of their members use fitness to lower blood pressure, curb anxiety, and help fight diabetes.

Before the lockdown, many of the island’s fitness studios loaned their members equipment, offered online instruction, and socialized through social media.

Topher Barretto said the idea had been to maintain the culture of socialization for its 200 members, and keeping them engaged and focused on their fitness goals.

In the beginning, as long-term self-isolation became apparent, Unified rolled out “Unified Anywhere,” a remote platform providing daily workout videos, goals, and ideas on how to work out at home.

Using a five-gallon water jug became a staple for many who sought to stay fit during the lockdown.

Unified Fit, and many other gyms, also created loaner programs, allowing members to check out equipment such as dumbbells, kettlebells, bands, jump ropes, and exercise mats.

Workouts gradually evolved into Zoom classes, and, as the lockdown eased up, small, remote training sessions began dotting the island’s parks.

Caleb Barretto believes Guamanians need to take control of their physical and mental health, noting pandemic death statistics show how unhealthy our society has become - diets consisting of large quantities of sugar and processed food.

“People take pills so they can put anything they want in their body,” he said. “If this has shown us anything, it’s that we need to be out there, working out, and becoming healthier people.”

Steel Athletics' common sense approach

In March, when all non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down, most fell in line and adhered to the GovGuam public health emergency. But, as time passed, at least one island gym implemented its own standard.

“When we heard about the lockdown, my daughter had just been born,” said Steel Athletics owner JJ Ambrose. “Myself and a couple of fighters, we - kind of - made an agreement, ‘hey, let’s do two weeks, no physical contact with anybody outside of our homes, obviously, and, if no symptoms, let’s start training again.’

“I know, that wasn’t exactly what the government was looking for us to do, but, at the end of the day, a lot of us depend on fitness for our well-being, our sanity.”

Ambrose, an internationally recognized MMA fighter, stands by his decision.

“With the way our cases were tracking, on Guam, the death rate, fortunately, knock on wood, hasn’t hit us as hard as projected,” said Ambrose, adding he and his fighters have remained fight-ready throughout the pandemic.

Ambrose, known for finishing off opponents quickly with a guillotine choke, has never been one to back down from a fight and isn’t about to let a virus dictate his life, business, and ability to give back to the community.

“You’re either terribly afraid of this thing, or, you’re not at all,” he said. “No one’s going to be convinced one way or the other. … It’s just like politics and religion, the people that are most-afraid, in my opinion, even if I lay down a whole bunch of facts, they’re not going to change their minds.”

Steel Athletics, a multipurpose gym specializing in martial arts and fitness, as of May 29, is officially open for business and welcomes its members. With two registered nurses manning the front desk, health screening, social distancing markers, and stringent cleaning standards in place, Ambrose said his gym is compliant, and it’s time to get back to work. It’s time to trim the fat.

“We’re all adults, and we know that social distancing is very important, at this point,” he said. “We’re going to adhere to what the health board is recommending.

“I heard that there was this thing called the COVID-15, where people put on 15 pounds in lockdown. We can’t forget that the obesity rate on Guam is way higher than it should be. It’s a serious issue and needs to be addressed.”

As Guamanians, and the world grapples with fear, a declining global economy, and a new normal, Ambrose, and staff, are ready to help members.

“We can’t live in fear for the rest of our lives,” he said. “It’s time to live in a healthier, more responsible way, again.”

Urban Fitness: out of the shadows

James Sardea, one of the region’s top endurance athletes, and the owner of Urban Fitness, has complied with the coronavirus-inspired rules since Day 1 and was one of the first gym owners to offer online instruction.

His fitness studio, which reopened Monday, offers classes but has disallowed the use of treadmills, elliptical machines, and other apparatuses.

“There are no machines,” said Sardea, adding his studio is in full compliance with guidance recommendations. ... "We’re just using the classes.

Sardea, before the pandemic, had up to 40 members join daily in-person classes but is keeping class sizes small by offering multiple sessions.

Sardea, recognizing some members will be slow to return, said remote courses will still be available, but at a fee.

“The online’s really good because we kept people in shape,” he said. “Now, since the gym is open, we’re still going to do online, because people don’t want to go out yet, … but, that’s going to be membership-based.”