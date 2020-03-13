John F. Kennedy High School Islanders’ No.1-seeded Mark Fontanilla and St. John’s School Knights’ No. 2-seeded Marshall Zhang have breezed through the boys singles playoff bracket of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Islandwide Tennis Tournament without dropping a game.

On Thursday at JFK, in the semifinals, Fontanilla toppled No. 3-seeded fellow Islander Abraham Kim, 8-0.

In the lower half of the draw, Zhang blanked George Washington High School Geckos' Kentaro Suzuki 8-0. Suzuki, the only unseeded player in the semifinals, advanced to the final four with an 8-4 win over fellow Gecko Alfonso Iriarte.

The finals, between Fontanilla and Zhang, will take place around 4:30 p.m. today at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center in Hagåtña.

In the girls singles finals at 4 p.m., also at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center, Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars' No. 1-seeded Joycelyn Tenai will take on St. John's School Knights' No. 2-seeded Kaia Malakooti.

In the all-JFK semifinals, Fontanilla and Kim knew each other’s games inside and out and knew what to expect.

With the same mindset before each match, Fontanilla walked on the court with respect for his opponent and gave it his all. Having waited four years to make it to the championship game, he wasn’t going to get careless and entertain a possible upset. He wanted that spot in the finals.

“I feel great because I started tennis freshman year,” Fontanilla said. “And now, I’m over here at the top, at JFK, and winning competitions."

“I’m really thankful and happy,” he said.

Fontanilla is looking forward to the finals and hopes to end the school year undefeated. Dating back to the regular season, and through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the big-serving baseliner has dominated play.

The first time the two clashed, in the season opener, league MVP Fontanilla defeated Zhang 8-0. This time, the JFK senior expects his opponent to be ready.

“I’m expecting him to kill the ball really hard and play consistently, especially because he has big serves, too,” Fontanilla said. “His first serves are really big, and his second serves are with a kick.

"And, his balls are really consistent and deep. I’ve got to fight through that tomorrow.”

Whatever the outcome, Fontanilla said, he is proud to represent JFK and GDOE.

“I feel great because I get to represent my school, and I can prove that public schools can also make it to the finals,” Fontanilla said.

For the past seven years, private schools have dominated high school tennis.

Zhang, recognizing that GDOE schools are producing better players, is ready for the test, stating, “I worked hard."

“I’m actually glad that there are a lot more public schools that are getting better, because I’ve always felt that Guam didn’t have enough tennis players,” Zhang said. “Seeing that everyone’s playing and having fun is a good thing.”