Football beyond the World Cup

For many football fans around the world, to include the popular American game of the same nomenclature, this is their favorite part of the year as the biggest leagues in the world are kicking off. The English Premier League is heading into week three, as is La Liga of Spain while the Bundesliga of Germany and the Serie A of Italy are heading into week two. And the football of the pigskin variety, the NFL, will also begin next week giving just about everyone something to be excited about.

Women's World Cup creates fireworks

Before we jump into all of that, the Women’s World Cup just ended a couple of weeks ago, and it was a resounding success for FIFA and women’s football. The women’s game is definitely growing, and this year’s rendition saw four completely new teams reach the semifinals, guaranteeing that a new champion would be crowned.

Spain managed to overcome Sweden 2-1 in an intense semifinal match that saw all three goals scored in the last nine minutes of the game. In the other semifinal, England and Australia were tied at one goal apiece before England scored two late goals to dump the host nation out of the tournament 3-1.

The final was a back-and-forth affair with both teams hitting the crossbar before Spain scored a late goal to win it 1-0. The football played from both sides was outstanding and the Spanish team should be the talk of the town for what they accomplished. While they are definitely currently under the microscope, it is unfortunately for all the wrong reasons.

During the trophy presentation after the final, Spanish Football Association President, Luis Rubiales, grabbed Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish women’s national team captain, by the face and kissed her on the lips. While he initially claimed that the incident was being overly scrutinized by outsiders and the kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric, and consensual,” he has since backtracked on that sentiment after Hermoso herself denounced his actions.

FIFA have opened an ethics investigation into the matter and the Spanish government is also getting involved as Rubiales has been steadfast in his defiance of those calling for his resignation.

Fifty-six players, to include all 23 from the Spanish national team that just lifted the World Cup trophy, have signed a letter demanding a change of leadership at the Spanish FA.

They have stated that they will not answer any national team call-ups by the Spanish FA until that change occurs. The football world has also gotten behind the Spanish players with multiple national team captains making official statements of support, to include both Sweden and England.

While it is extremely unfortunate that these women have had their world championship overshadowed by this incident, they have realized that this is an opportunity to make substantial change at the systemic level within the football ecosystem and huge credit to them for seeing it through.

English Premier League

After two weeks in England, we’ve got three teams tied at the top. As you could imagine Arsenal and Manchester City are two of those teams. The other, while not surprising to those who pay close attention to the league, is definitely an unusual suspect. Brighton & Hove Albion, who took the league by storm last year under first year head coach Roberto De Zerbi, is currently sitting first on goal differential.

De Zerbi’s use of the double pivot (two holding midfield players) during the buildup phase has literally revolutionized the way the game is being played, with both Mikel Arteta of Arsenal and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City implementing their own version of this tactic implemented by Brighton. Even after selling two of their starting midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this offseason, Brighton have still come out playing fluid, seamless football, which is such a credit to the work De Zerbi has done there in such a short period of time.

On the flip side of that, you have Chelsea and Manchester United spending literally hundreds of millions of dollars in recent transfer windows, yet they still are struggling to form their identities on the pitch. It just goes to show that money isn’t the answer to everything.

Even Tottenham looks to have already solved their former issues after hiring Australian coach Ange Postecoglou this summer. The football they are playing is night and day from yesteryears and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them finish over both Chelsea and Manchester United this season.

As an Arsenal supporter, saying that makes me feel good and bad at the exact same time. Weird.

German Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is back up and running and the big question is, can anyone prevent Bayern Munich from winning their 12th title in a row?

While their main rivals Borussia Dortmund had the chance to end the streak last year only to implode on the last match day, it may be a completely different team pushing the Bavarian Giants this season.

Red Bull Leipzig recently beat Munich 3-0 in the DFB Supercup, and it looks like they could be the team to match Bayern this time around but time will tell.

Spanish La Liga

As is the usual case in Spain, will it be Real Madrid or Barcelona hoisting the trophy at the end of the season?

While Atletico Madrid might have something to say about that, I think Real and Barcelona will be the only two teams in contention when the last few weeks of the season are upon us.

Real Madrid have to figure out how to cope with Benzema for the first time in years while Barcelona seem to have sorted out their financial crisis from last season.

Saudi Arabian football

An interesting twist this summer has been the impact Saudi Arabian professional teams have had in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned heads last season when he decided to leave Europe to ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League. It looks like he was onto something as a number of high-profile players have since followed suit, laughing all the way to the bank as they did it.

Players like Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, and Sadio Mane have all signed in Saudi this summer with most making over $100 million per season.

The impact this is having on the European leagues is massive and many coaches at big European clubs are complaining about its effect on the transfer market and their teams specifically. Considering this is what most of them have been doing to smaller clubs for decades, it's hard to really feel bad for them.