It’s the tail end of August and not a single high school football game is even close to being played. The effects of COVID-19 have already changed the normal everyday operations around the world and the island is feeling every bit of its effects, most especially in sports.

There is no bigger sport than high school football on Guam and the reality of it being shifted out of the first quarter, or maybe even canceled in general, is tough for fans to deal with.

Usually around this time, Guam sports media is already hyping up the upcoming season with previews of what was a highly anticipated season. The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars are riding a 48-0 win streak that has led to a five-year dynasty over the past five seasons, but even amid the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 season was going to be a year of adjustments with the Guam Department of Education withdrawing from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam.

Switch in seasons

On top of that, the IIAAG had elected to switch to a three-season sports schedule and would not be able to offer football given the lack of schools outside of FD and Guam High School. That would mean both the Friars and the Panthers would be at the mercy of GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association's football plans if they wanted to compete locally. ISA has confirmed that football will not be played in the first or second quarter, but has yet to confirm whether it'll play third, fourth, or even at all.

The IIAAG also stated athletes would not be able to compete in IIAAG and ISA sports at the same time, which means it's decision time for athletes when a final schedule is produced. Usually, football players are only competing with cross-country in first quarter. However, a clash seems highly probably with the possibility of football coinciding with basketball or volleyball.

“I’ve been talking to (IIAAG President) Terry (Debold) and it’s probably the best thing to switch to seasonal,” said Friars head coach Bruce Meno. "I’m not sure what’s going to be conflicting, but it’s going to be a dilemma. (The athletes) are going to have to choose and we don’t force them to do anything. We do influence the kids to play football, but the decision is really on them."

George Washington High School head coach Ryan Rios agreed there may be some issues with certain sports falling in the same season.

“It’s going to be hard cramming all those sports when it eventually starts back up again. You’ve got some good baseball, basketball, volleyball and even soccer players who are good at football that are going to have to choose," Rios said. "Let’s face it, we’re on Guam and we don’t have 4,000 students on campus, so filling every sport is going to be a challenge."

Students in GDOE haven’t even been able to get into school yet after deciding to postpone face-to-face learning as cases around the island began to skyrocket. Without stepping foot on campus, getting ready to play sports is an afterthought at this point for the ISA as they continue to plan for what is already going to be the most challenging sports season to date.

The effect on senior athletes

It has been a big change of pace for football coaches, who at this time are already treating football as their second job. No practices, tryouts or football-related workouts have been on any team's agenda, leaving the hunger for the sport the highest it’s ever been.

GW’s Rios said he welcomed the extra time away from football given his ability to get stuff done on the home front, but his thoughts weigh heavy on his senior athletes.

“You always schedule your whole year around football season and you’re expecting it already. There’s a lot of kids doing the extra stuff just to get that starting job and progress with the ‘this is my year’ attitude and it’s a shame that a lot of kids might not get that experience," he said. "The thing that’s been stuck on my mind is the senior athletes. For a lot of them, these are pivotal points in their lives and sports can really help mold them. It’s sad that a lot of these kids might not be able to express themselves."

“We’re missing football a lot, and I feel very bad for our current seniors. Obviously, the health and wellness of our athletes is beyond that. Hopefully by 2021 we can see some positive news about football,” added Meno.

Advantages to three-season schedule

The IIAAG swap to seasonal now mimics sports on a stateside level, with more time given to train, practice and even play with a bulkier season length. Meno shared the strength of a seasonal switch and hopes to see the same format in the ISA.

“It’s always the coach's dream that the kids are physically and mentally ready on the first day of practice, but kids come in six weeks before the first game and that’s hard to prepare for," Meno said. "With seasonal, coaches will have ample time to plan and prepare. I’d much rather have football be played in October/November so we don’t have kids coming off of summer vacation."

Both coaches did say that their staff will be ready to go whenever the season is given the green light. Since the last six seasons have been an exclusive battle between FD vs. GW for the league title, it’s safe to say their next showdown might be their most anticipated to date for all the rivalry and “we miss football” reasons.