Due to the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, high school football was in jeopardy of being postponed later to the first quarter or moved to the fourth quarter.

The issues were clear: fields weren’t ready and neither were three of the teams - each falling short of the league’s minimum 25-member policy.

A week after the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association held an informational meeting to discuss the issues surrounding the 2023-2014 football season, it appears that the season will, indeed, begin on time.

However, as fields slowly return online, two teams have pulled their plugs on the season. Both Simon Sanchez High School and Tiyan High School have shelved their football programs until next season. Okkodo High school, which only had three players, might be able to field a team but not in time for opening day, which is scheduled for Sept. 29.

When the season starts, the only noticeable change, apart from two fewer teams, is that some games will be played under the lights at Talo’fo’fo’ Field. As George Washington High School, John F. Kennedy High School, and Okkodo High Schools are each having issues getting their lights inspected and repaired, Talo’fo’fo’ Field emerged as a viable option. George Washington’s lights are expected to return to service for the season-opener, but there remains a chance that the Guam Power Authority will not finish the scope of work before game time.

During ISA’s latest meeting, which was held via Zoom Sept. 15, schools voted to amend bylaws to allow teams that forfeited at least two games to be eligible for the playoffs. The vote passed, which affects all teams, but especially Okkodo as the Bulldogs struggle to fill its roster and complete the league minimum 10 practices

In past years, only the top four teams advanced to the postseason, but with only six teams slated to play this season, the league has decided that all of the teams will make the playoffs.