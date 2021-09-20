Before moving from Guam and joining his father on the East Coast of the United States to finish his senior year of high school, former George Washington High School Geckos standout cross-country runner Terrance Johnson left an indelible mark on the island’s competitive racing scene.

In October 2019, in 16 minutes, 35.7 seconds, as a junior, Johnson had won the 2019 Boys Individual All-Island Cross-Country meet. Nearly two years later, the fast-afoot athlete is competing for the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Lions, an NCAA Division I college competing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

In Johnson’s second college competition, the Mook XC Invitational in Ruston, Louisiana, he finished the four-mile race in 22:35. With running powerhouses Louisiana Tech and University of Louisiana competing in the Mook XC, and being that the race was Johnson’s first time competing in a four-miler, he didn’t have a time benchmark but still gave it his all.

Johnson told The Guam Daily Post that his goal was to pace himself and make up speed on the course’s downhill sections.

“It went alright,” Johnson said of his race. “It was a hilly course and humid, but other than that, it was a good race.”

Marian University stumps Southern Indiana

With barely enough players to field a 15s squad, the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles men’s rugby team showed up against the Marian University Knights, but barely. With 28 minutes remaining in the game, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics contest played on the Knights’ home turf in Indianapolis, Indiana, Father Dueñas Memorial School graduate Miguel Hernandez and the Knights had removed the squawk from the Screaming Eagles, to the tune of 81-0.

As injuries mounted for both teams, to keep the game going, the deeper-roster Knights loaned some of its own players to SIU. But with a massive runaway and the second half underway, mercifully, the game was called off.

“That will be the end of the game, which is a surprise because there is a whole 28 minutes left to go” said the livestream announcer. … “A weird way to finish the game.”

Last week, the scheduled Marian University vs. Eastern Kentucky University match was ruled a forfeit - the Colonels unable to field a team against the Knights. Next week, the Knights were scheduled to take on Ball State University on Sept. 26, but that too has been canceled.

“EKU has been having issues with recruiting. Ball State is in the same situation,” Knights director of rugby Heather Harley told The Guam Daily Post.

BJU Bruins topple Trinity

After three first half shots hit the goalpost and a header was saved by the Trinity Baptist College Eagles goalkeeper, the Bob Jones University Bruins men’s soccer team was relentless against its National Christian College Athletic Association rivals.

As Sunday’s game pressed on, played on the Bruins home pitch in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones buried Trinity Baptist 4-0.

“I feel like our team was prepared and we did not underestimate Trinity,” said Micah Hennigan, a graduate of Harvest Christian Academy in Toto, Guam. “I feel like we used this game as a statement to all the other regional teams out there,” added Hennigan, noting the game was the team's first conference match of 2021.

Hennegan said he believes the match was the team’s “best game of the season because each guy was able to do his job and from our success we were able to rotate so many more guys."

With six games completed, BJU has amassed a 4-1-1 record and is looking forward to the rest of the season.

“Our first three games were games to help up improve for these regional games,” Hennegan said. “I feel like we need to establish our first seed.”