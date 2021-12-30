Before he was an Olympian, before he was associate head coach at Louisiana State University, Jon Sakovich was attending Father Duenas Memorial School and practicing in the pools of Guam having moved from his home on Saipan.

When he was three years old, Sakovich’s family moved to Saipan.

“I grew up there, went through all the swim meets on Guam and then … was it 1985, 1986, when I was a sophomore in high school, I basically lived on Guam for my sophomore, junior and senior year,” Sakovich said. "I went to school at FD and lived with family friends.”

Sakovich was eligible to represent Guam in the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and he jumped at the opportunity.

“I was proud to represent and felt like that was an opportunity I was not going to waste and take full advantage of that situation in a good way,” he said. “And represent the people of Guam as well as the people of the (Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas) to the best of my ability.”

Sakovich was 18 years old at the time and found himself in Olympic Village, rubbing elbows with the best athletes from around the world.

“It's always pretty exciting when you can when you have a dream that's that far reaching and and you're able to go and represent, I guess two countries per se CNMI and Guam, at the Olympics. That's pretty powerful,” he said.

Decades later, some of Sakovich’s fondest memories of the Seoul games come from his time in the athletes’ village. He was among the globe’s greatest athletes. They all played different sports, competed in different categories and had come from countries so diverse they could be different worlds. But everyone at the Olympics had the Olympics in common.

“Everybody around you had the same goal, the same dreams, worked hard you know went through a ton of sacrifices all to realize that one goal that happens you know, once every four years,” Sakovich said. “To be able to have everything lined up and be there was pretty special.”

When Sakovich went to Seoul and as he continued in his swimming career, he’d take everything he learned while in CNMI and Guam with him. He recalled swimming for coaches Ed Ching, Shawn Daniels and Frank Whitman, all of whom are still active in the local swimming scene.

"I think I learned something from every single coach I've ever had,” Sakovich said. “Each one had pearls of wisdom to provide us.”

Sakvoich continued to build the swimming abilities he fostered in the Marianas, working to elevate his skills as he moved out of the region. He tried out for Team USA a couple of times and while he came close, he didn’t make it.

“But you know, I went after it. I went after my dreams. I went after my goals and did everything I possibly could to try to achieve it,” he said.

To aspiring Olympians, Sakovich reminded them to enjoy themselves.

“Have fun because you've realized your dreams you've put in the hard work, you’ve finally made it there. Go out and put the cherry on top of that ice cream sundae. Perform to the best of your ability,” he said.

The hardest part is getting to the Olympics, Sakovich added. “Once you're there go out and perform. I mean that's what you've been doing the last two, four, six, eight, 10 years however long….Enjoy the fact that you're finally there.”

Since leaving the Marianas, Sakovich went on to coach, instructing an impressive array of swimmers. He earned the National Federation of High School Coaches Coach of the Year title in 2016-2017. He coached 19 seasons at Bolles School, according to the LSU website. When he left Bolles, Sakovich said he was looking to coach a Division One, power five school. He applied to numerous schools. It took some patience but soon he was able to accomplish another one of his swimming career goals.

“Finally, you know, things lined up correctly and it worked out,” Sakovich said.

These days Sakovich is coaching a talented group of swimmers at LSU.

“I'm excited about this opportunity to go to the next level of coaching,” he said.