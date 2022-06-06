Former Guam singles champs clash in King’s quarterfinal

After a late start and a mid-match pause due to rain delays, Japan’s Tatsuma Ito, 34, breezed through the International Tennis Federation M25 Harmon Kings World Tennis Tour quarterfinal against countryman Takuto Niki 6-1, 6-2.

Ito, who won Guam’s professional tennis tournament in 2010 and improved his world ranking to No. 60 in 2012, has barely been tested in 2022 tournament, which is being held at the Guam National Training Center in Harmon.

Ito, in 2010, while competing in the tournament on Guam, in the semifinals, defeated Toshihide Matsui 6-3, 6-3. Matsui, 44, is the oldest player on tour. Matsui, who also played in the 2022 tournament, lost in the first round to Takeru Yuzuki 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-2.

Ito, in 2010, in the finals, defeated Junn Mitsuhashi 6-2, 6-4.

Mitsuhashi, in May 2017, received a lifetime ban for match-fixing. The Tennis Integrity Unit, the sport’s investigatory agency, found the former world-ranked No. 295 guilty of fixing matches in South Africa.

In the first round of King's 2022, Ito defeated American Ian Turner 6-0, 6-3. In Round 2, he ousted Russian Victor Putter 6-1, 6-0.

Against Niki, who is also 34, in a match that was completed in under an hour, a powerful Ito blasted winners and watched Niki’s groundstrokes sail past the baseline.

After Ito surged to a 4-1 lead, Niki began massaging his right shoulder and called for the trainer. In between the first and second sets, Niki, who won both the singles and doubles titles on Guam in 2014, received treatment.

As the match resumed, Niki held his first two service games and led 2-1.

Ito, winning the next five games, ended Niki’s campaign and advanced to the semifinals.

While King’s 2022 wrapped up on Sunday, Guam is hosting another M25 ITF WTT event on Monday, concluding on Sunday.

“Please come out and watch the exciting high level of tennis right here on Guam at the Guam National Tennis Center,” said Guam National Tennis Federation President Torgun Smith. “If you are not able to make it to the tennis center you can watch the match form the GNTF web page live stream. Go to www.gntf.org and click on the livestream box.

“Come out and enjoy the tennis!”

Ito, world-ranked No. 424, has also entered the second tournament and will be seeded No. 1.

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands’ Colin Sinclair, ranked 582 in the world, is also registered for the event and will be seeded sixth.

Guam’s Camden Camacho and Aarman Sachdev will play their qualification rounds today.

Camacho, a former All-Island MVP, played for Father Duenas Memorial School and attends George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.Camacho, who plays both singles and doubles for the GFU Bruins, helped lead the team to their second straight conference title.

Sachdev, an incoming junior at St. John’s School in Upper Tumon, won All-Island MVP as a freshman.

To learn more about the tournament, including match times, visit itftennis.com/en/tournament/m25-harmon/gum/2022/m-itf-gum-02a-2022/fact-sheet/.