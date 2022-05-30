As long as the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles have had a volleyball program, the Barrigada-based school has always been competitive and continues to the present day.

Although it has been several years since they have won the title, their athleticism, teamwork and sportsmanship have always been the program's cornerstones of success. Matt Noland, Harvest's former head volleyball coach and athletic director, who served from 2017-2020, was a big reason for their success.

Although Noland’s stint as athletic director and volleyball coach was relatively short, his skill and determination helped Harvests’ teams prosper and grow.

Fast forward to present day, Noland has parlayed his experience at Harvest into an NCAA Division I assistant coaching position with the women’s volleyball team at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, where the Ospreys compete in the Athletic Sun Conference. Under Noland’s and head coach Kristen Wright’s guidance, the Ospreys finished the 2021 season 25-8, advancing to the ASUN Championship semifinals.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life at the University of North Florida,” said Noland, who served as the women’s volleyball team’s volunteer assistant coach before being promoted to full-time in April 2022.

Noland no longer resides on the island, but he relishes his time as a member of the Guam Men’s National Volleyball Team, his experience at Harvests and giving back to the community.

“My time on Guam is a treasured part of my life that I look back on with very fond memories, memories such as playing with the Guam national team, coaching many amazing young people at Harvest, as well as being part of the local community.” said the 30-year-old assistant coach. “I firmly believe that I would not have the opportunities I do today without the experiences I gained, lessons I learned, and friendships I made during my time on Guam.”