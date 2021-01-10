Editor's note: With more than 50 Guamanians on college rosters, the affects from the coronavirus pandemic has placed many student-athletes in difficult situations. With altered timelines, finances and education in the mix, some student-athletes have decided to see their athletic careers though to the end, while others have had the decisions made for them due to circumstance. In this first article in the series on athletes caught in the lurch, The Post chronicles Chase Spotanski's journey from Guam to California and illustrates the tough choices that lay ahead. The second article will publish in Monday's Daily Post.

When Chase Spotanski was a student at Notre Dame High school and the best defender on the John F. Kennedy High school Islanders’ football team, he knew his roles and things were relatively simple. Inside the classroom, he put in the effort and received high marks. On the practice field and on gameday, he listened to his coaches, gave 110% and, win or lose, always walked away a winner.

Those were simpler times.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of current and upcoming seasons, many student-athletes, like Spotanski, are faced with tough choices.

For Spotanski, who plays defense and special teams for the Moorpark Community College Raiders football team in Moorpark, California, the season may be officially canceled and time may be running out on his college career.

After an eye-opening freshman season, which placed him in game-time situations against opponents slated for NCAA Division I programs, Spotanski was still adjusting to the high-speed, body-pounding competition. During that season, he started with crumbs of playing time, gradually receiving more as he proved his worth and learned the system. He had become a student of the game and was looking forward to his sophomore year.

“I feel like I progressed not only physically but mentally, as a player,” Spotanski said. “The game, I know the game now. I know the system. I know the speed. I’m adjusted to all that."

“I came into this second season with a lot more confidence. Last year, I would say that I wasn’t really confident in my abilities yet. Now, this second season, I was banking on it, because I was confident,” he said. “In my head, I was like, 'I know I am going to ball out. I know I am going to be able to play good,’ at least get the opportunity to show my skills to more of those four-years.”

But with the virus spreading through the state and knocking through defenses, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to introduce the latest, most-severe restrictions to date, it appears that Moorpark’s already-postponed season will never see the light of day or feel the electronic glow from Griffin Stadium's lights.

“A couple of days before last semester ended, they called the athletes on a Zoom call” to notify the student-athletes that the canceled fall season, which was pushed to the Spring, had likely been canceled. Not totally flatlined, a glimmer of hope exists that some form of competition or practice may take place before summer,

“Honestly, man, I knew what could happen,” said Spotanski, who indicated that program-wide optimism turned into bitter reality. “I knew it could be canceled, but I was being optimistic about it. It threw me off balance a little bit."

After receiving the news, before trying to figure out his next move, Spotanski said he took a couple of days to let it sink in.

“I still haven’t figured it out yet. It’s a shock, because, you know, I only have one chance at it, at playing football. I’ve got to figure it out,” he said.

After Spotanski’s first season, he received a couple of offers to play for four-year colleges, including one from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma. But he was holding out for more, and better offers. He knew if he had a great sophomore season and assembled more game-film and a highlight reel, schools would want him.

“The thing is, I was really banking on this season to get better film, so I can try and play at a bigger school,” Spotanski said. “I don’t really rely on my film from last season. I was still developing at that time.”

For Spotanski, with only about one month remaining before he has to decide if he will stay at Moorpark and play Fall 2021, take the offer from OPSU, or walk on at another program, the clock is ticking.

“I have a couple options. I could take the offers that I have,” he said. “I can stay and play another season, wait until fall, but that is not even guaranteed.”

“I’ve just got to figure out what I am going to do,” he said.