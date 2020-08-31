At the end of the last decade, there were no high school football players better at their positions than John F. Kennedy High School Islanders linebacker Chase Spotanski and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars running back Kein Artero.

In 2017 and 2018, Spotanski earned top honors as the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam defensive MVP.

For clarification, it’s important to note that, in Spotanski’s senior year, he shared the honor with George Washington High School’s Jon Espino and FD’s Rylan Napoleon. In 2019, GW’s Noah Quichocho won top defensive honors.

In 2019, Artero led the Friars to a fifth consecutive championship, and was named offensive MVP for the second straight year. With 19 touchdowns and 1,000 all-purpose yards, his accomplishments will forever be cemented in the record books.

After graduating high school, Spotanski used his mother’s GI Bill benefits to pursue football at the next level and enrolled at Moorpark College in Moorpark, California. After his freshman season playing for the Raiders, he reached out to Artero and 2020 FD graduate TJ Ludwig and shared his experience. Liking what they heard, and after talking with their parents and John Diaz, Moorpark’s recruiting coordinator and safeties coach, they joined Spotanski and even moved in together.

"I click well with those guys, they’re my boys,” Spotanski said. “It’s going to be good having roommates.”

When Spotanski showed up to his first practice, he was in for a rude awakening. There he stood, 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, surrounded by over 100 student-athletes who looked like giants. A typical junior college linebacker is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, and can run the 40 meters in 4.6 seconds. With a smaller frame and able to run a 5-flat 40, Spotanski had some catching up to do.

“Oh man, honestly, it was shocking,” Spotanski said. “The first day of practice, I go out and we have 110 people on the team. I’m used to only having 30. It’s rare that I get 35 on my team.”

It was difficult, he said.

On island, able to take over a game, Spotanski seemed larger than life. At Moorpark, he was at a disadvantage and he had to fight for playing time.

In the days ahead, his work ethic impressed the coaches and, on game day, his No. 53 was called and he was thrust into action.

“I’m not going to lie, I was on kickoff return for the very first game and they messed me up out there,” he said. “I needed to get adjusted because the speed is way different. There’s all new lingo. I had to learn to play linebacker again. I had to learn a new way of playing, all these different techniques I had to do.”

"I think, when you look at Chase, he’s not a big guy, he’s not fast, he doesn’t meet the criteria of what you would normally look for for somebody to be a No. 1, or a No. 2, or a No. 3 kind of guy," Diaz said.

“But, what Chase does do is, he’s coachable,” Diaz added. “He gives 110%. He could be a special teams guy and he can develop. He works hard in the weight room.

“Everything you do it’s, ‘yes, coach. Coach, yes, coach.’”

Like never before, Spotanski became a student of the game, pored through the playbook, bulked up and earned more game time.

“When it got to midseason, that’s when I got to see more playing time,” he said.

"I got out there on the field and was able to do my part and it motivated me for the offseason," he said.

Before Spotanski left island, Allen Blend, JFK’s head football coach, explained to him that Ju-Co football was going to be an eye-opening experience.

“We humbled him and pretty much prepared him before he got out there, and he pretty much met his match,” Blend said. “But, like everything else he does, he bit down on his mouthpiece and made sure he accomplished what he set out to do.

“He made the roster and everything.”

With the coronavirus-altered 2020-2021 fall season postponed until January, Spotanski has more time to up his game and continue the metamorphosis into a sought-after college athlete. After the upcoming season, he hopes to be able to try out for San Diego State University, and eventually make it to the NFL.

“I’m hoping I get enough good tape this season and I can transfer,” he said. … “My dream school to transfer into is SDSU. I would like to go to a D1 and play there, but I’m also looking into D2s.”

"I’m hoping just to ball-out this season and make sure my grades are good," he said.

At SDSU, or wherever he ends up, Spotanski plans to earn a four-year degree in kinesiology and, if the NFL doesn’t pan out, obtain the necessary certifications and give back to his island.

“I want to come back home and help the island of Guam,” he said.

"I bet every football player’s dream is to make it to the NFL or make it to the biggest stage they possibly can,” Diaz said.

After graduation from FD, one of the few schools that had a formal - albeit socially distanced - ceremony, Artero and Ludwig left for Moorpark.

During an informal practice session with Diaz, the 14-year coach was surprised by Artero’s speed and began grooming him as a slot receiver.

“I didn’t realize how fast he was,” Diaz said.

"When he came out here, I watched him move and I’m like ‘wow, he can do that against (stateside players).’”

Diaz added that Artero is a kid who “has the ability to use junior college to actually obtain a Division I type of scholarship."

On Guam, playing behind the quarterback, Artero carved through defenses and made scoring look easy. What worked in high school wasn’t going to transfer over to the college game.

We are converting him because he would take a beating at our level, Diaz said.

“You’re going to have kids just as fast, just as big, bigger, and when you play running back, you’ve got 11 guys chasing you, right?” he added.

"When you’ve got 11 guys chasing you, there’s a greater chance of injury - just taking the blows, and then you have to block too," Diaz said.

If Artero can learn the slot, he can become a game changer, Diaz added

"Kein, at a slot, is going to be a nightmare for a lot of kids to cover, and the more he understands how to run routes, and run it with perfection, the more that kid’s going to create those big plays and be able to help our team get to the places we want to go to.”