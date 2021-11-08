Fifteen individuals who have made a significant impact on varsity and recreational sports at the University of Guam were inducted Saturday morning into the Tritons Athletic Hall of Fame.

"We're delighted that our AD (athletic director), Doug Palmer, instituted the Hall of Fame and it's been a great opportunity for us at the University of Guam and for all of Guam in the region to acknowledge our athletes and the importance of athletics to our mission," said UOG President Thomas W. Krise.

The Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021 were honored at a ceremony at the UOG Calvo Field House followed by a special ceremony for inductee Terry L. Stotts, a former Tritons basketball player and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach.

Terry Stotts coached the Trail Blazers from 2012-2021.

“It’s been 38 years since I came back to Guam, but Guam never left me,” Terry Stotts said. “It’s always been a part of who I am. I’m very proud to tell people that I lived on Guam, … and how important my time on Guam was to me.”

As the son of former UOG basketball coach and Tritons Athletic Hall of Fame member Frank Stotts, who was inducted in 2019, Terry L. Stotts played for the Tritons from 1973 to 1974. As a 16-year-old, Terry Stotts was not associated with UOG, but rules allowed him to suit up for the Tritons. In his one season for UOG, he led the Tritons to an undefeated season and was named the league’s most valuable player.

Terry Stotts, not just a coach at the NBA level, played professionally in the Continental Basketball Association and for teams in Spain, Italy and France.

“Basketball has given me a chance to travel around the world, get a good education, make a good living, meet some unbelievable people, but the truth is, it started here on Guam,” Terry Stotts said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do those things if I hadn’t had the opportunity to grow as a person and as a player here in Guam.”

As a youngster growing up on Guam, Terry Stotts gained recognition for his basketball prowess at Dededo Junior High School and John F. Kennedy High School.

Collegiately, he played for the NCAA Division I University of Oklahoma Sooners, where he was named Academic All-American in his junior and senior years.

In a series of three separate, socially distanced ceremonies, the late Antonio C. Yamashita, a Class of 2020 inductee, was recognized for introducing sports to UOG, which, at the time, was known as the Territorial College of Guam.

Yamashita, who was president of the college, died in 1992. At the ceremony, he was represented by several family members, including his grandson, Ryan Arriola.

“My granddad believed that a huge component of any successful endeavor is community engagement,” Arriola said. “He knew that an athletics program would motivate players, students, family and the community to identify with UOG. He knew that a sense of pride would emanate from competitive sports. He knew that athletics adds a vibrant energy to academia.”

Yamashita, who also was an athlete, initiated the varsity sports program in 1962, which included football, baseball and basketball.

UOG, with the 15 additional inductees, has 37 Hall of Fame members

“We now have five classes in the Hall of Fame, and it’s been a great journey, digging through UOG’s athletics history,” Palmer said. “I’ve been proud to do it. We hope this tradition will continue for many years to come.”