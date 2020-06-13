Raykyle Taisague never wanted to leave Guam, but in 2016, searching for a better opportunity, his mother moved the young family to Spanaway, Washington.

Raykyle Taisague loved playing rugby and football with his friends, and he was happy. At Okkodo High School, as a freshman, he had just been introduced to rugby and finished his first season with the Bulldogs.

But then, it was time to say goodbye.

“ … To be honest, at first, I really didn’t want to leave the island,” he said. “It took weeks of talking to me to even get me to think about it. However, the words I remember her (Carmelyn Castro, Raykyle Taisague's mother) always saying (were), 'The states are filled with many opportunities.' And, just like always, she was right.”

Although football was Raykyle Taisague’s first love, the small taste of island rugby filled him with joy and a sense of freedom he had never felt playing any other sport. The liberation of playing without pads or a helmet allowed him to dart around the field faster than ever before. The frenetic pace of the game fueled his competitive desires.

“... The thing I enjoy most is the flow of the game, like how the plays never stop and just how you can run a variety of plays from anywhere on the field,” he said.

He added that he likes “the way the players juke."

"From the first time I’ve ever seen someone do a hop-step, I’ve always tried to get better at it.”

When Raykyle Taisague, Carmelynn Castro, his mother, Kamille Taisague, his sister, and Klayton Taisague, his brother, arrived in Washington, the uprooted Bulldog was lonely.

“I only knew one person my age, but - for the most part - I was just the new kid who was lost and didn’t know anyone,” he said.

After settling into his new school, Spanaway Lake High School, Raykyle Taisague discovered that the Tacoma Tsunami Rugby Football Club had a top-ranked Division I rugby team and he decided to try out.

During his three years playing for the Tacoma Tsunami, he helped lead them to three consecutive state championships.

“The first year, I was excited since that was my first-ever time winning a championship,” he said. “The 2018 championship game was probably the best one since it was a close, back-to-back battle where we won only by 2 points. …

“That championship game felt earned because it wasn’t too easy, and we had to come together like never before to pull off that win.”

Having made history for Tacoma Tsunami, Raykyle Taisague felt the pressure for the three-peat. In his last hurrah, his final year of high school, he didn't want to let down the team.

“In the 2019 State Game, I was nervous because, for one, I was the captain that year, and I had to make sure my teammates were ready, but also because it was my last year for high school rugby.

“The other years were like, ‘if we lose, we (have) got next year, but that year, I was like, ‘it’s now or never,' and gladly, we were able to pull off the win and be crowned state champions … for the third time.”

With a successful high school club athletic career etched in the record books, Raykyle Taisague is looking forward to advancing to the next level. In the fall, the soon-to-be college freshman will join the Iowa Central Community College Triton men's rugby team in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Raykyle Taisague said that his club coach, Charlie Ulufale, helped pave the way to playing in college.

“The way I chose the school was with my high school rugby coach out here in Washington," he said. "He is the one who talked to ICCC’s rugby coaches and put me on their radar.”

He said deciding to play for ICCC was easy because it allows him to continue in rugby, and gain the interest from NCAA Division I programs.

While Raykyle Taisague waits for school to start, and for the coronavirus pandemic to settle down, he has been spending his time practicing rugby and working all-night shifts in a warehouse to help support his family and build his savings.

“… I am working at a warehouse, just trying to help out my family and also save up for college,” he said.

I keep active with rugby by training on my off days with my high school coach, he said.

“Since it’s been a year since I last played, he will - for sure - help me get back to where I was, and, hopefully, better.”

Wherever Raykyle Taisague’s journey leads, his determination and talent will serve him well. With so many life experiences and accomplishments added to his resume, the humble rugby player is thankful for the island coaches who introduced him to the sport and piqued his curiosity.

“Coach Craig (Bascon) and coach Max (Veimau) both had a huge hand in helping me understand the basics of rugby,” Raykyle Taisague said. “Without those two, I probably wouldn’t have made it out here.”

For Raykyle Taisague, the bond he shared with his teammates at Okkodo is a memory he will take to the grave.

“In the beginning of the season, we were just strangers from different friend groups, but as the season went on, we got closer and closer and formed a strong brotherhood.”

Set with a strong foundation, his high school coaches in Washington molded him into a champion.

They “helped me understand the game and flow of rugby, and also helped me sharpen my skills, so that I would be able to help my team however I could,” he said.

With a busy foreseeable future, Raykyle Taisague hopes to - someday - get called back to Guam and compete for the men’s national rugby team.

“To represent my island in sports has always been a dream of mine,” he said.

With coaches thanked, shelves stocked, training logged, and wrestling with an awkward daytime sleep schedule at the forefront of his mind, the Guamanian thanked the person who matters most.

“There is, honestly, a lot of people I would love to thank, however, the person I want to thank the most is my mom,” he said. "Without her pushing me to come out here and try my best, I probably wouldn’t have had any of the opportunities that I have today. ... Without her guidance, I probably wouldn’t be doing this interview right now.”