There are few things more humbling for an athlete than hanging up the jersey for good and settling for what life has to offer. Fortunately, Jacob Flores has never experienced such a feeling – he just keeps getting better.

In early 2021, after a couple of seasons playing for the Seattle Saracens, Flores signed a contract to play for the Seattle Seawolves. For Flores, signing a deal with the Major League Rugby franchise was a dream come true. And, at times, he wasn’t sure if he was living in a dream world.

“I was living a dream. I was in a dream. It wasn’t just like one day, it was like the entire week,” said Flores, recalling how he felt after signing the contract. “It didn’t feel real.”

Flores is the second player from Guam to sign a contract with Major League Rugby. Zach Pangelinan, who plays for the Houston SaberCats, was the first.

Both Flores and Pangelinan graduated from Simon Sanchez High School in Yigo, Guam.

"I’m extremely proud of Jake and the rest of the Guamanians playing rugby abroad,” Pangelinan said. “It’s nice to see the sport continue to grow on the island.”

When Flores played his first game for the Seawolves, a road game against the Austin Gilgronis, he described a eutrophic state of consciousness that bordered on the surreal.

“I was in a zone. I don’t even know. It’s so hard to explain, that feeling,” Flores said. “It felt like I was living a dream, literally. I didn’t know it was real.”

With season No. 1 in the books, he hasn’t let stardom go to his head, rather, he returns home whenever possible to spend time with friends and family. In November 2021, Flores returned to Guam to host a series of rugby clinics for middle-schoolers, help clean up trash at F.B. Leon Guerrero, his alma mater, and donate a signed Seawolves Jersey to the Guam Rugby Club, the organization that helped teach him the sport more than 16 years ago.

“It's obvious today, this is the sport that I love playing, you know, and it all started with them," Flores said. "It was nice to present them that gift. That's what it was. It was just a gift from me to them to express my gratitude for all these years of helping to mold me into the player that I am today.”