After last year’s season was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, the Moorpark College football team is more hungry than ever to win a championship.

As COVID-19 remains in check in Southern California, a new season brings more than new hope and desire for the Raiders, it also brings four more Guamanians to the roster. While Griffin Stadium in Moorpark, California, may still be Raider Nation, it’s quickly becoming the Guam Gridiron.

After graduating from Notre Dame High School and playing football for the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, Chase Spotanski became the island’s first test subject to see if he had what it takes to play football at the junior college level. At first, he did not. In his first game suiting up for the black-and-blue, the former Defensive MVP from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam got burned badly. With players on the same field having played for NCAA Division I programs or on their way there, JUCO football was no joke.

As the season progressed, so did Spotanski, earning more playing time and respect from his coaches.

After his first season with the Raiders, Spotanski convinced Father Duenas Memorial School Friars Kein Artero and TJ Ludwig to try out for the team. One year later, four more Friars have joined the Raiders: Elijah Calvo, Eugene Arriola, Javian Cruz and Nate Mendiola.

Mendiola, 18, described the first week as eye-opening and motivating.

"My first week of playing Raider football was one-of-a-lifetime experience,” Mendiola said. “I’m so thankful and grateful to be able to have a chance to showcase my talents and to represent the people of Guam.”

Mendiola described the competition as fierce, stating that “many great players are competing for a spot” and that “makes me try harder, because nothing is handed” out for free.

He added that competition “doesn’t scare me. It really motivates me to become the best player I can be.”

Moorpark recruiting coordinator and safeties coach John Diaz enjoys the attitudes of the former Friar and his teammates.

“They all seem like really good kids,” said Diaz, noting the team's summer practices began this week. “I got a chance to meet them and their parents. … I think they are going to be a really good fit. I think they already fall in line with what Chase and the others have brought to the table.”

Opportunity knocks for Guam

For Guam, when the coronavirus pandemic became more than international headlines, and the island’s first cases of COVID-19 were recorded locally, the island locked down - altering nearly every aspect of life, taking lives and canceling sports.

After a year of living in fear, wondering if the pandemic would ever end, the Government of Guam rolled out an aggressive vaccination campaign and the island has been steadily progressing back to normal ever since. But with two shortened return-to-sports seasons offering only a taste of competitive juices to select student-athletes involved in noncontact sports, the island’s wrestlers and rugby and football players remained on the wrong side of GovGuam’s acceptable sports list, losing out on their entire seasons.

But even during a time when contact sports were not allowed, Guam’s student athletes still found a way to advance to the next level. Recently, amid the pandemic, six rugby players from Guam have signed to play D1. And, with Diaz’s help, Guam’s football players are leveling up at Moorpark.

"Having four of them, especially all in one class - coming up - is setting a precedent for what we’re doing in Guam,” Diaz said. “Our coaches are very excited. They are excited to see what we are building there.”

Diaz committed to helping others

For more than two decades, Diaz has been inspiring young athletes with his nonprofit organization, Youth Athletes for Christ. For 24 years, it has been his goal to better the lives of others and he is excited to help Guam's young student-athletes.

“For me, I think it’s really just a blessing,” added Diaz, who was born on Guam and raised in California. “I’m really happy to know that we are going to be able to help these families and these boys have an opportunity to live their dreams, to get on a college campus and do something special with their lives for these next couple years.”

After a year of canceled seasons and uniforms collecting dust, Diaz described the current football atmosphere as charged and exciting. With more than 90 players having suited up for this week’s practices, the team is experiencing a resurgence of enthusiasm. And with the season opener against Ventura Community College two months away, Diaz already senses good things ahead - maybe even a championship.

“We’re doing really, really well,” Diaz said. “We’re in a good situation. There is a buzz going on,” he added, sharing how the four new Friars will factor in the mix.

“I think the thing I like about the four of them is they are bringing some of that island mentality in terms of energy," he said. "They are excited and they are all good listeners. They are all working hard and they are really making a good name for themselves right now.”

Mendiola said the coaching staff is wonderful and pointing the players in the right direction.

Cruz is excited to have made the journey with so many former teammates and show the coaching staff that Guam football is for real.

"The first week of practice was great," he said. "Getting to learn a lot, as well as showing what we have in our bag too.

"Feeling really excited for this upcoming season, very blessed to be out here, especially with my boys. Makes it feel as if I’m home, still."

Cruz, an islander through and through, welcomes the challenge of being thrust into a new environment, citing that the team is made up of players from all walks of life.

"Everyone comes from everywhere, and we are just four boys from Guam, showcasing what we have got," he said. We aren’t treated differently. We are all football players trying to play our hearts out!"