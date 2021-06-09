Frank “The Crank” Camacho was supposed to have stepped into the Ultimate Fighting Championship octagon this weekend, but was reportedly scratched from the UFC263 fight card when a vehicle he was traveling in on a California freeway was involved in a five-car accident with injuries.

Cuki Alvarez, who was apparently in the car with Camacho when the accident happened, posted about the incident via his Instagram account. He posted that Camacho suffered herniation on his C7 and T1 vertebrae.

"Earlier today @frankthecrank and I were involved in a multiple car accident on the 405 Freeway on our way back from Redondo Beach enroute to Irvine, CA. We are OK! The other 4 vehicles didn’t fair so well," Alvarez stated in the IG post.

"Frank had to be transported by ambulance to the Los Alamitos Medical Center nearby, where the medical staff gave X-rays and a CT Scan after complaining of head, shoulder and neck pain.

"Test results from the MRI then determined and confirmed herniation on his C7 and T1 spine. And because of this, Frank is forced to withdraw from his bout in UFC263."

The accident occurred Monday night (Pacific Standard Time). As of Wednesday morning (Guam time), the Camacho vs. Matt Frevola bout remains on the UFC263 fight card as an Early Preliminary bout .

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Camacho’s fight camp and promotional team and will provide further information when it is received.

The removal from the card is the Guamanian fighter’s latest setback. In September 2020, Camacho was scheduled to fight Brok Weaver, but also had his fight canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

During a June 2020 fight against Justin Jaynes, a bout lasting 41 seconds, Camacho succumbed to the Las Vegas native.

UFC263 was to be Camacho’s chance to end a two-fight losing streak.

This is a developing story.