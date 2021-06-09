Frank 'The Crank' Camacho reportedly involved in 4-car crash, removed from UFC263 fight card

Frank “The Crank” Camacho was supposed to have stepped into the Ultimate Fighting Championship octagon this weekend, but was reportedly scratched from the UFC263 fight card when a vehicle he was traveling in was involved in a four-car accident in California.

Guam Sports Network reported the accident took place Tuesday night (Guam time). As of Wednesday morning (Guam time), the Camacho vs. Matt Frevola bout remains as an the Early Preliminary bout on the UFC263 fight card.

GSPN, via an Instagram post, reported Camacho suffered herniation on his C7 and T1 vertebrae. Cuki Alvarez, whose Instagram account GSPN had reported from, was apparently involved in the accident and posted that he and Camacho were both OK.

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Camacho’s fight camp and will provide further information when it is received.

The removal from the card is the Guamanian fighter’s latest setback. In September 2020, Camacho was scheduled to fight Brok Weaver, but also had his fight canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

During a June 2020 fight against Justin Jaynes, a bout lasting 41 seconds, Camacho succumbed to the Las Vegas native.

UFC263 was to be Camacho’s chance to end a two-fight losing streak.

This is a developing story.