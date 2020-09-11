In what was supposed to be a battle of warriors, UFC Fight Night 177 was to be an opportunity for Frank “The Crank” Camacho to end a two-fight losing streak and bring pride to the region.

But, after testing positive for COVID-19, Frank Camacho was scratched from the fight card and the Guamanian’s scheduled brawl against Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver has been scrapped.

“I have a little sore throat and little runny nose,” Frank Camacho said while transiting from Las Vegas to California along Interstate 15.

The fight, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, Guam time, was to take place at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas.

“I thought it was the Vegas heat and dry,” said Frank Camacho, citing what he thought were the reasons for his congestion and scratchy throat.

After receiving the positive test result, Frank Camacho said that he initially felt “shocked.”

“‘Like, holy moly, it’s COVID, the disease that’s taking over the world,’” he remembers telling himself when he learned the virus had decided to hitch a ride in his body. “After that, honestly, it’s really nothing. Maybe I’m the worst host at the moment, being healthy, in great athletic shape, eating healthy, hydrated, taking all my multivitamins.

“I feel perfectly normal. I could fight tonight.”

Much sacrifice and investment are put into fights, so information like this wasn’t easy to hear, said Sarah Filush Camacho, The Crank's wife. "He assured me he’s feeling fine and the fight will be rescheduled once his tests return negative.

"We are so blessed that Frank’s entire career revolves around him maintaining excellent health. As his wife, I’m more so concerned for my husband's mental state than his physical health."

Upon arriving in California, the only opponent Frank Camacho will be facing is a bout with boredom - a 10-day stint in isolation.

“I’ll be quarantined for 10 days,” he said.

"I was just so bummed I’m not able to compete and fight. I did so much to get here, and was ready to showcase The Crank,” he said.

Frank Camacho, throughout his career, has faced many ups and downs and has learned to roll with the punches.

“It’s not tainted my spirit one bit,” he said. “If there’s one thing that fighting and martial arts has taught me, is to expect the unexpected at all times and be ready to adapt.

“That’s what I’m doing. I know there’s a bigger opportunity in the future for me.”

Before leaving for training camp, Frank Camacho had tested negative for COVID-19 and was preparing for his bout with Weaver. One week ago, again, Frank Camacho tested negative and fight preparations continued. With one more hurdle, very little stood between Frank Camacho and his opponent, only a positive test could have derailed his date with destiny.

After two positive tests, the latest to confirm the original result, Frank Camacho was done.

“After 10 days and a negative test, we will be looking at rebooking another fight ASAP,” he said.

"It’s just such a bummer that there is a delay to everything," he added.

He will have to overcome the virus, regain his strength, maintain his focus, get back in shape, cut weight and fight all within a month, potentially, Sarah Filush Camacho said.

That is a lot of pressure and stress on his body he will have to overcome in isolation, she added.

With his loved ones 7,000 miles away, Frank Camacho said, "It is difficult, especially being away from home and family.

"But, I am very blessed to have a strong and supportive wife, many times, tougher than me," he said. “We will get through this."

"If you look at the numbers and stats, the last thing I want to do is spread fear," he said.

"This is just another symptom of the virus and its power to destroy the livelihoods of hard-working people," Sarah Filush Camacho said. "But, I have full confidence Frank will pull through. The outpouring of love and support we have been receiving is providing him the perfect medicine he needs. We are truly grateful."

"We need to have a positive mindset," Frank Camacho said.

"If we continue to fight the good fight and be prepared, I believe we will be in the winning column," he added.