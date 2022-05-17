Frank 'The Crank' drops latest UFC fight

Frank ‘The Crank’ Camacho was a victim of a nasty 1-2 combo at the hands of UFC newcomer Manuel Torres out of Mexico, dropping a first round TKO at UFC Vegas 54 at the UFC Apex over the weekend.

The loss drops Camacho’s UFC record to 2-6 and 22-10 overall in his MMA career, which spans back to November 2005 in Saipan’s Trench Warz 1.

Crank, who turns 33 this week, was humble in the loss as always, showing the true positive character of his spirit in victory or defeat.

On his Instagram account following the loss he wrote:

"I had a great camp from far out. Trained my ass off, got in phenomenal shape, made the weight, had a great camp, left the family for over 6 weeks … yet fell short once again.

"I am a better man and can be a better father for these lessons I will pass on to them. No matter what you do in this life, always GIVE IT YOUR 100% EFFORT! And never ever be afraid to fail, even if it’s under the lights of an ESPN show. We can never control the results but we can always control our effort, our mindset, and heart towards the goal. What a journey! What a life my family and I have chosen.

"I come home to a beautiful family, amazing friends, and a paradise islands of the Marianas. Life is amazing! Hu guiya hamyo todu! And keep representing the Hafa Adai/Inafamaulek spirit every way you can!"