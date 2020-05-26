Despite the pandemic currently gripping the world, Frank "The Crank" Camacho has been hitting the grind "Rocky-style" - ensuring he's ready for his upcoming fight against Matt Frevola (8-1-1) at UFC Apex Center, June 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For those familiar with 80s Sylvester Stallone films, one can picture Camacho pulling a carabao instead of a horse-drawn sleigh or running through mud bogs instead of blinding snow.

"I've been staying at home, doing yard work – lancheru style," said Camacho, describing his routine. "Wheelbarrow sprints, barreta digging, pick and shoveling, throwing rocks, bag work running and biking – really getting in tune with the natural elements of training."

With his body at peak conditioning, Camacho said the pandemic and its ensuing lockdown has allowed him to dedicate more time to his mental game.

"Re-igniting that fire because of the lockdown ... Watching more fights, taking notes on high-level athletes, and really getting back to how I was when I first started," he said.

Camacho (22-8) knows Frevola will come at him hard, adding he's been preparing himself to handle the power Frevola is expected to bring to the much-anticipated matchup.

"Matt Frevola is a workhorse!," Camacho said. "From the start of the bell to the end, he is a worker – comes out guns blazing trying to beat you down."

Camacho said he's looking forward to the match.

"It’s gonna be a super fun, fun fight! The UFC match makers definitely know what they’re trying to do with this fight," he said.

With social-distancing guidelines in place, the UFC also made some changes to the bout, making it a fan-less event, something which Camacho said he appreciates.

"It’s so nice that the UFC are taking the right safety precautions to have fights for fans," he said. With all sports at a halt, it’s so nice seeing MMA adapting to the times, fighting through making it."

Fighting in an empty arena might make for a better experience, you never know. Camacho said, joking.

"Can’t wait to fight in an empty arena. Gonna be a trip!," he said, adding it'll be a different experience to finally hear his corner instead of the roar of the crowd.

Without fans, people might hear everything, he said.

"Hearing everything, hearing his corner, my corner clear, the commentators. It’s gonna be a sort of glorified sparring match," he said. "We may even hear Matt and I talking to each other."