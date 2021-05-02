After months of training and staying ready, Frank “The Crank” Camacho got the UFC call up and will take on Matt Frevola June 12 at UFC 263 in Arizona.

“2020 was a pretty crazy year. I was so glad the UFC was able to pivot and make things happen despite the pandemic,” Camacho said. “I had three fights canceled last year due to COVID and one of them I got COVID and had to cancel my bout. It feels great that I was able to book a fight and get rocking this June 12th.”

Camacho had been slated to fight Frevola in June of last year.

“His cornerman tested positive for COVID and had to be pulled from the card. He is an all-around skilled fighter with a big gas tank. He brings a lot of chaos every second of the fight. His strengths are his conditioning and will,” Camacho said.

Like a true competitor, Camacho said, his off-season training will ensure he’s up for the challenge.

“I feel like I'm strong everywhere. On the feet, the ground, and in the clinch. I’m a big believer in style makes fights, and I am going to have to bring my whole tool shed to this bout,” he said. “I have to lead the dance and impose my will.”

It’s been a rough pandemic for Camacho, who also battled COVID-19 late last year, However, Camacho, who’s known for taking things in stride, has stepped up each time, battling through training adversities. He even took on a cause, raising thousands for the Guam Homeless Coalition.

But, now Camacho is pivoting to lock in on his career. According to CageSide Press, Camacho (23-9) is coming off losses to Beneil Dariush and a 41-second TKO loss to Justin Jaynes. He was supposed to fight Brok Weaver last September, but a positive COVID-19 test put a halt to that.

When asked if the pandemic may have impacted his training, Camacho said his trainers came up with a great way to train safely amid all the restrictions.

“If theres anything new that I’ve picked up is endurance training – cycling and running,” he said. “Shout out to my ñao, Derek (Horton) and cousin Monessa at Bike Fix Guam.”

Camacho said he will finish out the rest of the month on island before heading out to California to train with Team Oyama and Coach Colin Oyama to prepare for the bout.

“We have lots of guys prepping for UFC fights within the weeks, which works out,” he said.

Camacho, who has a knack for ensuring he’s always living right, said it’s important that his journey reminds everyone to embrace the fighter spirit within.

“In my case, it’s with my fists, and in many other peoples cases, it’s with brains and a pen,” he said. "May we all continue to fight the good fight and remember to always honor mother Marianas – ‘Para i ONRA.’”

Camacho credited his family and supporters for helping him commit to his career, which includes long hours of training and long weeks away from home.

“I would like to thank my wife for being the MVP with all this. I have three beautiful kids and an amazing family, this whole ‘Frank The Crank’ thing would be nothing without her,” Camacho said. “I would love to thank Docomo Pacific for always being in my corner and keeping me connected with my fam when I’m away and if I’m just right down the next village. … and thank you for helping me spread the good vibes and ‘inafa maolek’ spirit throughout this journey. Thank you.”