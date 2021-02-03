Maybe it was fate – but the stars aligned and MMA athlete Frank “The Crank” Camacho has found a new project to challenge his mind and his body, while helping a good cause.

“I just went for a run and I kept running … a runner’s high, Forrest Gump or something,” said Camacho, who’s known for punishing his opponents. That run led to an epiphany and he realized he wanted to truly challenge his mind in a way it’s never been challenged before.

“Why not run/walk for 24 hours? Why not tie it to a good cause?” he said. An interview of a homeless veteran on island resonated with him, challenging Camacho’s concept of what it means to be homeless, he said.

“The stuff that he was talking about ... he’s a military veteran, he’s served the country … very educated, but the cards were just stacked against him,” Camacho said. Talking about the road the homeless veteran has been on and the journey he still has before he can find a home made Camacho realize there was more.

“He has more access as a vet, compared to others on island, … and it still wasn’t enough,” he said. “You have a certain image of what homeless is, a prejudice; … Culturally and socially, being homeless is kind of taboo.”

That thought line gave way to his newest project – the 24-hour Run/Walk for the Homeless slated for Feb. 12. The solo venture, which is a partnership with Matt Sgro and Guam Time, starts at 10 a.m., traveling from the Merizo Pier to Ritidian and down to the Fokai Shop. He’s planning his route with safety in mind.

“The dogs are going to kill me if I go into some places at 2 a.m.,” he said, laughing – but, this is Guam, so we know he isn’t really joking.

“It’s definitely a solo project,” he said, not encouraging people to join him, instead he’s asking people to donate to the cause – 100% of the proceeds will go to the Guam Homeless Coalition.

If people want to join, he said, he can’t stop them. But with COVID-19 protocols still in place, he’s looking to avoid crowds.

“Maybe wear a mask and stay far away,” he said, joking.

There are some conditions – he won’t be bringing water/hydration along the route. He can’t sleep indoors if he needs to rest. He plans to push his body to the limit while emulating some of the struggles homeless people face daily.

“It’s not the same … but, I want to do what I can,” he said.

Just one day of diving into the homeless issue on island has opened his eyes, he said, to a bigger problem,

“I can’t imagine what the experts have to do with the little they have,” Camacho said. “Homes are expensive … one job is not enough to pay for rent and all the utilities. Many who do have jobs still are homeless or facing struggles with transportation, housing, utilities. … it’s a very complex situation that needs our eyes and attention.”

Spreading the inafa’ maolek spirit sounds like a cliche, he said, but that’s what it is – as a culture, we have to acknowledge the problem and work together to fix it.

"With COVID-19 and our tourism being down, people facing evictions, I don't know, man, ... I can’t imagine me and boys and wife not having a home to go to," Camacho said.

For Camacho, the event is twofold – presenting a mental challenge unlike any he’s ever faced before.

“How many miles I can crank out in 24 hours? … Midnight, 2 a.m. Will it get lonely? … Am I going to call quits? Am I going to sit down when people are truly suffering not by choice?” he said.

Pushing physically is nothing new, he says. But, the challenge that he faces mentally is one he’s never posed for himself.

“I’m really looking forward to pushing my mind; the body has limitations and the mind doesn’t.”

But the focus remains on how we can help, he said.

“I don’t have a million dollars and I don’t have $100,000 in my pocket that I can give away,” he said. “But, I have two working feet that I can use to help spread awareness … It’s not a simple solution. … But, people are in need of help and we should be able to help.”