Free public football combine open for registration

With high school football a few months away, a trio of coaches are holding a combine to prepare student-athletes for the upcoming season and for the next level.

The three-day event, the HOPE (Hold On Pain Ends) Football Camp, is free and open to the public. lt will be held Dec. 14 to 16 at Guam High School in Agana Heights, and is available to boys and girls 9 to 18 years old.

Student-athletes are encouraged to bring cleats, a mouthpiece, shorts, T-shirt, water and, most importantly, a "great attitude," said Tiyan High School head football coach Brian McGill.

"Be ready to compete in every drill and just be ready to have fun for the entire three days," McGill said.

The camp will be run by strength and conditioning coach Chad Ikei, Moorpark College Raiders recruiting coordinator and safeties coach John Diaz and McGill.

“I'm hoping that all the kids are excited. I know these guys are ready to start training and doing some great things,” McGill said.

In years past, Ikei has conducted combines on Guam, but the pandemic sidelined the camp for the past two years and he said he is excited to return to the island and help prepare athletes who want to play football at the next level.

“The combine drills are going to be run: 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump; we’ll test their shuttle in the three-cone L drill, that way we get some numbers and coach Diaz here is going to take a look at those numbers,” Ikei said. “I'm sure he's going to be on the recruiting path to sign some of our kids."

Ikei said participants will learn offensive and defensive positioning, and the camp will culminate with a 7-on-7 showcase game Friday.

“We highly, highly encourage families to come out and listen to what the coaches have to share with them and give them a little bit direction if they're not sure exactly which process to take and the path to follow,” he added.

Coach Diaz comes home, gives back

Coach Diaz was born on Guam and relocated to Southern California with his family when he was just a young boy. He said he remembers what it was like growing up on the island and is pleased to give back to the community.

“It's been exciting to be able to come back to Guam where I grew up and be able to give back to the kids and to the families and give them an opportunity to know that there is hope and there is opportunity at the next level for them,” said Diaz, who also started Young Athletes for Christ, a sports ministry which has been helping kids and young adults achieve their dreams of making it to the next level for 25 years.

He said that for those who choose to work hard, to do the right things, to go to class, who want to use sports as a vehicle to become special and create purpose in their life, he’s here to offer help and encouragement.

“If they're willing to do all the things necessary, I would love to give them an opportunity to be able to reach their dreams and aspirations,” he said.

“I’ve worked and trained hundreds and thousands of athletes, as well as actually helping them get to college,” he added. “I really understand that it's a process that they all have to learn how to go through. And I think one of the biggest things we want to do for the young people in Guam is to start them early, and start them to understand the value of hard work.”

Learning what it takes

Coach McGill told The Guam Daily Post that some of the biggest takeaways from the camp will be learning the college recruitment process and understanding the physicality the sport requires.

Diaz wants Guam student-athletes to understand that, even though football has been punted to the fourth quarter, opportunity exists.

“It is in the fourth quarter, but at the collegiate level, coaches are always looking for quality kids that are willing to work and add value to their program,” he said. … “For recruiting, especially at our level and some of the other ones, they’ll recruit all the way until August to find those kids that fall through the cracks — those diamonds in the rough.

“I'm really excited because I think there's a lot of young kids here that once they understand that and they go out there and give their very best, there's opportunities for them.”