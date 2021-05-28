The island's youngest tennis fans will get another opportunity to hone their skills. As part of its community outreach, the Tennis Academy of Guam is offering a free youth clinic for beginners ages 7 to 16 on Sunday, May 30, at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort tennis courts.

Keeping in line with COVID-19 safety protocols, the organization will offer two sessions and limit participants to 30 students per set.

Session A will be 3:30-4:30 p.m., with Session B kicking off at 5 p.m.

Students are required to dress for working out and bring their own water. They are encouraged to wear a hat. Rackets will be provided for all participants.

The clinic is in response to a growing interest in the sport, one of the few that were able to be played despite COVID-19 restrictions.

After the free clinic, TAG will host its Summer Staycation – a nine-week summer program aimed at helping student-athletes hone skills, master techniques, grow their game IQ and have fun with their peers.

Those interested in the free clinic or in the Summer Staycation can register online at www.tennisacademyofguam.com. For more information, please call coach Josh Cepeda at 483-8524.