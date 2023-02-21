The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars basketball team is still undefeated in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, but Guam High School proved Friday night that they are not a team to be taken lightly.

With packed stands and furious basketball action at Guam High, in a true nail-biter, the Friars defeated the Panthers 65-62.

Throughout the entire contest, FD's Yoshi Sayama remained hot, finishing with 21 points, drawing four 3-pointers and shooting 5 for 6 from the charity stripe. Teammate Blaise Ada also had a big night, draining six shots from beyond the arc and finishing with a game-high 23 points.

For the Panthers, Cameron Brantley led his team with 16 points. Judah Alcantara, a lethal weapon from 3-point land, drained a quartet of treys, including three in the fourth quarter.

During the first two quarters, the Panthers were the aggressors, holding on to a 3-point lead, putting the pressure on the visitors. Jamel Romero, Guam High’s breakout star, was scrappy. And every chance he had, he tried to stop the Friars’ attack.

“I’m diving for each ball and going for the ball if it goes out,” Romero said. “Really trying to get that extra play.”

While Romero's defensive play remained consistent, he was held to 10 points, all of which were scored in the first quarter.

With the crowd seemingly losing their minds, the stands filled with clapping, stomping and whistling, the Friars fought for the lead.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Friars led by 10 points but Guam High fought back. With 3.7 seconds remaining and the Friars leading 63-62, Sayama was fouled shooting a 2-pointer. With enough time for a Panthers’ comeback, Sayama focused and coolly drained the free throws.

“Feels good,” said Sayama, thrilled to have beaten the Panthers on their home court and keep their unbeaten streak still intact. “They almost had it at the end, but we knew we had to dig deep. Free throws win games.”

Respecting his opponent, Sayama knew the game could have gone either way.

“Guam High is a good team. They are gritty. We kind of let go of the gas and we shouldn’t have done that,” Sayama said.

“We weren’t locking up defensively and needed to communicate more,” he added.

Playing a game in hostile territory is never easy, especially on Senior Night, and Sayama is thrilled to have escaped with the win.

“It was Guam High Senior Night, so we knew we had to show up, and all of us brought energy,” Sayama said. “First half, we were a little slow, and not what we were used to playing like. But, second half, we turned it up.”

Friars head coach Jimmy Yi commended both teams for their effort.

“Great game! Very exciting!” Yi said. “Great job to Guam High. Those guys never gave up. They were able to fight and rebound.”