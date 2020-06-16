The Freedom Grinderz, comprised of avid cyclists – many of whom serve in the Guam Army and Air National Guard – greeted the island early Sunday morning with a tribute to the Army’s proud heritage in a ride that encompassed 17.5 miles from Paseo in Hagåtña, passing the U.S. Army Readiness Center in Barrigada to the Santa Teresita Church along Vietnam Veterans Highway in Mangilao and back.

The Army celebrated its 245th birthday on June 14. The local ride was a salute to the Army tradition of service, duty and honor tied to a rich legacy in America. A nod to the current social climate facing the nation, the Army’s senior leaders recently put out a message acknowledging the challenges, but reaffirming its commitment to protecting the people’s rights – specifically mentioning the right to assemble peacefully – and treating every member within its ranks and those it supports with integrity and respect.

More than 100 riders donned their gear for the morning tribute.

"To celebrate the Army's 245th birthday was a little symbol of our loyalty to the United States Army and to what we do," said the organization's president Joey Cruz, referring to the dozens of members within the group who currently serve or have served in the military.

The group, which started informally among six friends as something to do during the pandemic has bloomed in numbers, growing into a mission with a distinct theme of service.

"The quarantine provided limitations on movement," Cruz said, adding the group adopted bike riding as another method of physical training.

The philosophy behind the group is a tribute to the grinder philosophy of attacking hills and working hard to conquer and achieve.

"We love to conquer the hills and finding that internal fortitude to make it to the top of the hill," he said. The name is a reflection of their work ethic and always grinding to make things happen.

He thanked some of the other local bike groups – Guam Cycling Federation, BikeFix, Men on Bikes – for the support and advice.

"We appreciate the community ... nothing but good vibes," he said. "We ride every day – 7 days a week."

The group is open to those who want to join, Cruz said.

Bring your bike and reach out to be a part of a solid, positive, civic-minded community.

"We are just trying to give back ... we are here to support these different special events," he said, adding the group rides offered "a new way to have a good time and continue to stay healthy" amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.