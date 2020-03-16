With a dominant win in the Guam Basketball Confederation National Championship finale, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars varsity basketball team added more hardware to its treasure trove.

At the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Saturday, the Friars toppled the Guam High School Panthers, 69-44.

Dating back to the beginning of the year, the tournament win is the Friars’ third straight. In January, FD won the Kanto Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament in Tokyo, Japan. Earlier this month, the maroon-and-gold won the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam title. The national championship, the third jewel in the triple crown, is the icing on the cake.

“It’s great,” said Friars forward Kyle Camacho. “We have a team full of great guys. We all worked hard this year. …

“All the work we put in before and during the season paid off. We’re all really happy to win and represent our school."

The postseason tournament, pitting the four best teams from the Interscholastic Sports Association against the four best IIAAG squads, became an all-IIAAG affair.

After a competitive first half, the Friars poured in the points and dialed in the defense.

At halftime, the Friars led 28-22, and coach Eddie Pelkey wasn't satisfied with the team’s performance.

“He let us know that we aren’t really playing our game,” Camacho said. “We were stiff and not matching their energy. …

“Guam High played really hard in the first half, and we had to show our respect to them and match their energy, and match their fight."

In the third quarter, the Friars ignited for 24 points and held the powerless Panthers to a single basket, an offering from Dillen Dela Cruz that gave the lonely scoreboard a couple of ticks.

With the Friars’ Matt Fegurgur and Camacho controlling the boards and dropping in buckets, the big men stifled Guam High. Scoring seven of his game-high 16 points in the period, Camacho scored from inside the key. Fegurgur, at 6-foot-9, dropped in most of his 13 points with 12-foot jump shots. Fegurgur, the IIAAG MVP, with 11 rebounds, tallied a double-double.

“All the work we put in is a blessing, it feels really good,” said Camacho.

In a losing effort, Dela Cruz and Travon Jacobs scored 12 points and 10 points, respectively.

Camacho, a graduating senior, said he is going to miss playing with the team.

“I’m going to remember being part of a family,” he said. “This environment, we’re all close, the whole team, coaches, families. I’m going to miss everyone, and this is a great experience for me.”