With an unwavering performance in goal from Traven Kaae, two goals from Levi Buckwalter and one goal apiece from David Thompson and Geonhee Lee, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles boys soccer team punched their ticket to the championship game.

During an Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam semifinal game on Wednesday, the Eagles defeated the defending champion St. John’s School Knights 4-2.

“It was a really great game,” Buckwalter said. “Our team performed really good. Our practices have been working up to this. We were focused in this game, and St. John's also performed really good. We had lots of good plays today and not too many mistakes.”

In the league’s other semifinals game, behind a career-night, 5-goal performance from EJ Sablan, the league’s most valuable player, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars dismantled the Guam High School Panthers 12-0 in Agana Heights. For the Friars, Nainoa Norton scored a hat trick and the maroon-and-gold had two goals from Gavin Baker and one apiece from Kai Pahl and David Del Carmen.

The last time the Eagles played the Friars, they tied 1-1. This time around, Buckwalter wants to win.

“We really want to beat them,” he said.

Sablan said that the Friars are just going to go out there, have fun, play their best and pray for the best outcome.

The Friars’ Nainoa Norton is ready for the challenge.

“You can expect quality passes, good decision making, and, as a team, we’re ready to fight and work hard,” he said.

The Eagles and Friars will square off in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Guam Football Association National Training Center and Headquarters in Harmon.

Eagles soar early

In the Eagles vs. Knights semifinals, Harvest scored first. In the fourth minute, Christian Shinohara lofted a pass in front of the Knights’ goal. Buckwalter, timing the pass, headed a shot into the back of the net.

“It was a beautiful cross, far post, over Miles (Ganeb), their goalie,” Buckwalter said. “I saw it coming. I was like, ‘this is a beautiful ball, I can't mess this up,’” he remembered telling himself. “So I focused really hard, and there was a simple header, but I did not want to miss that.”

Nine minutes later, in the 13th minute, the Knights’ Justin Li answered Buckwalter’s goal.

With eight minutes remaining in the half, Thompson sent a hard pass near midfield to Buckwalter. It appeared the sophomore wasn’t going to be able to catch up, but, as the ball rifled ahead, it hit a mud puddle and stopped. With nobody in front of him, Buckwalter raced to the ball and blasted a shot past Ganeb.

“David and that puddle got the assist,” Buckwalter joked. “I thanked the puddle afterward. I was running and I thought it was going to go too far, and then it stopped right there, right in front of me. It was beautiful.”

With a 2-1 lead at halftime, momentum favored the Eagles.

Eight minutes into the second half, Thompson turned a long rebounded shot into Harvest’s third goal.

For the majority of second half, the Eagles dominated on offense. But with seven minutes left in regulation, St. John’s Andrew Stenson converted a penalty kick.

One minute later, in the 76th minute, Lee scored the game’s final goal.