Friars' Anton Lacson ties for 7th at Baylands Jr. Championships

After a stunning opening-round 1-under-par at the Baylands Junior Championship in Palo Alto, California, Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Anton Lacson cooled off on Day 2 but still finished near the top of the leaderboard.

On Thursday, after a second-round 3-over-par, the Guamanian standout golfer finished the two-day event’s Boys 16-18 Division tied for seventh place with Will Clark and Alex Kao.

"Although our program is relatively small, we are able to produce good solid talent, said Mark Nanpei, the Guam National Golf Federation’s director of junior golf. “Given the opportunity, I believe many of our kids can be very competitive in the States."

In Round 1, on the opening hole, Lacson drained a birdie and carried the hot strokes through the remaining 17 holes. Closing out the day, the 17-year-old finished the final four holes with three pars and a par-4 birdie.

In the second round, it took a while for Lacson to heat up, finally draining a ninth-hole birdie on the Baylands Golf Links before heading to the back nine. After logging two consecutive bogies, the Friar tamed the par-5 13th hole and chipped in for bird.

Next week, Lacson will join four other Friars to compete in the 2020 High School National Golf Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina.