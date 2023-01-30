With a major part of their roster returning from last season, and several young, talented underclassmen, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars seem prepared to defend the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association baseball title.

As they enter the 2023 season with the proverbial target on their back, they defeated the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, 8-1, Saturday afternoon at Tai Field in Mangilao.

Senior first baseman Noa Mendiola led the way for the Friars, going 3-for-3 at the plate, a home run shy of the cycle, which included a walk and two stolen bases. His two-run, stand-up triple in the sixth inning provided a cushion against the steady Sharks.

“After getting walked my first at-bat, I was looking to attack pitches in my zone,” Mendiola said. “Something I was looking to change this season was to attack earlier in the count, versus later. Overall, I felt confident at the plate today.”

Sanchez held their own, as starting pitcher Felix Fejeran went toe-to-toe with FD freshman Gerson Hoebing Jr., with the Shark hurler finding the strike zone and delivering a steady performance in the first couple of innings.

Before the Friars’ bats connected for extra-base hits, the maroon and gold opened up scoring with small ball. In the third inning, Mendiola and Aiden Aguon squeezed out perfectly placed singles. Andrew Perez dropped a perfect bunt single that drove in Mendiola for the first run. Then, junior Vance Meno launched a two-run triple to deep center field to put the Friars up 3-0.

Steadily adding to their lead, the Friars added two more runs in the fifth inning and a trio of runs in the sixth.

Hoebing, solid on the mound, threw five innings, struck out five, walked two, and held the Sharks to only two hits.

The Friars have opened their title-defense campaign, going a perfect 2-0, outscoring the competition 23-1. Ripe with talent, the Friars’ Mendiola, Franklin Ninete Jr. and Perez are FD’s only 12th graders. The trio brings valuable experience and they look to lead by example.

“This year, as seniors, we’re looking to create a dynasty at FD,” Mendiola said. “With already one championship under our belt, we look to repeat and the journey starts with us. The responsibility is definitely there and we are trying our best to guide the team to another (title).”

Around the league

In other baseball action, on Saturday, the Southern High School Dolphins improved to 2-0, shutting out the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, 10-0.