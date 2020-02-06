In a much-anticipated high school basketball game, a rematch of the 2019 championship game, the defending champion St. Paul Christian School Warriors hosted the high-powered Father Duenas Memorial School Friars.

On Tuesday, in a packed gym, the undefeated Friars defeated the Warriors, 53-50.

For the third straight game, with 12-points, freshman star Blaise Ada was instrumental in the win.

“At first I wasn’t comfortable, but my teammates have just been telling me to stay composed (and) do whatever the coach tells me to do, and execute,” said Ada, on settling into a scorer’s role.

With 1:20 left in regulation, a big trey from Ada on the wing widened the gap.

“My bigs set me a good screen, and I got a wide-open shot,” Ada said. “My coach and teammates have been telling me to shoot all game, and I just did it.”

With less than 30 seconds remaining, trailing by seven points, the Warriors heated up from deep. From the right-wing, St. Paul’s Thelo Orichiro found the bottom of the net.

After the Friars split a pair of free throws, the Warriors’ Brandon Miranda, with a hesitation side-step, fooled the defense and was open for a 3-pointer. With 15 seconds left, he drained the trey.

The Warriors, stopping the clock, fouled and sent Daryll Robles to the line. After draining the first and missing the second, the Warriors failed to box out Robles. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the hustling Friar made a shot from under the basket.

Answering back, Orichiro drained a heavily contested 3-point-shot.

With 2.9 seconds left, trailing 52-50, the Warriors fouled Colin Santiago. Making two free throws would have iced it, but splitting the freebies gave St. Paul hope.

With one final heave, Miranda’s Hail Mary was off the mark.

Even though the contest was one of the premier games of the season, for Friars big-man Matt Fegurgur, it was business as usual.

“We treat every game the same,” Fegurgur said. "Even though this one was a long-awaited one, I don’t feel any differently about this one.

“I’m ready to kill, and that’s how I always feel.”

The Friars, fresh off a title win at the Kanto Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament in Tokyo, Japan, are embracing the grind.

“I would say that we are tired, but being tired is part of the process,” Fegurgur said. “You have to get tired to get stronger.”