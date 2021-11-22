With two goals each from EJ Sablan and Gavin Baker, one goal apiece from Nainoa Norton and EJ Manibusan, and the best defense in the league, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars claimed the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys soccer championship on Saturday against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, 6-1, at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon.

When the Friars and Eagles met in Round 2 of the regular season, Sablan scored his team’s only goal and the game ended in a 1-1 tie. After that game, Sablan told the Guam Daily Post he was disappointed in his performance and vowed to increase his intensity and lead the Friars to the title. And, he did just that.

“I think we showed that we weren't going to play like that again,” Sablan said. “This is our best game this season, by far. I mean, the score explains itself. … We just played our hearts out.”

“I’m feeling blessed. The team’s feeling blessed,” Sablan added.

After the final whistle blew, Sablan sprinted to the fence closest to the parking lot, scaled it, and hugged his father.

“I was hugging my dad and my mom,” he said. “Because, without them, I wouldn't be here right now. I wasn't supposed to be playing soccer,” added Sablan, who missed nearly half the season with a broken pinky finger.

“I came in midseason - people saying I couldn’t get MVP, proved them wrong,” said the IIAAG’s most valuable player and First Team All-Island selection. "So, ‘thank you’ to the haters.”

“Thank you to FD, thank you to my parents, and God, appreciate it,” added Sablan, who, in two playoff games, scored seven goals.

From the opening touch, the Friars pressured the Eagles defense. Three minutes into the game, Manibusan scored past Harvest goalkeeper Traven Kaae.

“We really had to start strong and keep it going for the whole game,” Manibusan said.

“I just always want to make an impact, and last year I didn't have much of an impact,” he added.

After that first goal, the Friars intensity soared even further. Ten minutes after the opening score, Norton beat a sliding Kaae to a ball and kicked it into the back of the net.

“In our previous game with them, 1-1, we feel like we kind of settled after that first goal,” Norton said. “Going into this game, that's something that we told ourselves we can’t do. We need to keep our foot on the gas the whole time, and that's what we did.”

With every passing minute, the Friars play elevated. In the 14th minute, Manibusan worked his way deep into the box and sent a shot that hit the inside of the crossbar and deflected away.

Still, the Friars kept coming.

Two minutes later, Baker scored his first goal, a low blast for the 3-0 lead.

Seven minutes later, Sablan scored his first goal, a free kick from the top of the goal box that sailed over the Eagles wall and Kaae, and into the back of the net.

The Eagles, trailing 4-0, switched goalkeepers.

Sablan, in the 29th minute, sprinted to a loose ball and scored his second goal.

With a five-goal lead and the game well in hand, the Friars opened the second half with the same ferocity.

Seven minutes into the half, Baker was tripped inside the Eagles box and was awarded a penalty kick, which he rifled into the back of the net.

“I feel super happy,” said Baker, remembering the 1-0 loss in the 2020-2021 championship game to the St. John’s School Knights. "After the loss last year, I think we kind of worked our butts off, and we needed this. We deserve this.”

Although the Eagles trailed 6-0, their intensity increased. And with Josiah Jones in goal for the Eagles, their third goaltender of the evening, his inspired play and sliding saves seemed to ignite the Harvest offense.

In the 65th minute, the Eagles' Raito Atsuta launched a free kick that drilled the crossbar. Nineteen minutes later, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Matthew Hodgins scored the Eagles' lone goal.

Having allowed only five goals all season, Friars goalkeeper Jacob Toves recognized his defense.

“‘Thanks!’” he said. “I didn’t have to do much all season."