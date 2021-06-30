Friars compete against nation's best at golf invitational

Rocking the maroon and gold, Father Duenas Friars grads Ivan Sablan, Eduardo Terlaye and Anton Lacson, along with incoming seniors Markus Nanpei and Jacob Fegurgur, are pitting their skills against America’s best at the 2021 Boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Looking to improve and place in the top 10, the Friars already are doing better than last year, placing 11th out of 46 teams.

“Our spirits are high. We left a lot of strokes out there today,” said Mark Nanpei, the team manager for FD and president of the Guam Junior Golf League. “We look to play better tomorrow and get into the top 10. The team goal was to get into the top 15 this year after placing 19th last year.”

Made up of the top high school golfers in the nation, the three-day tournament – June 28-30 – is invitation-only with teams offered a shot to test their mettle based on their state championship performance. According to the Pinehurst website, the three-day, 54-hole stroke play event includes team and individual competitions.

The Friars will be competing in Round 2 later today. Check out the Pinehurst website for updated results.