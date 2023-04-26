The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars completed the regular season undefeated as they rolled past the Guam Adventist Academy Angels during the last day of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam High School Bowling League at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

The Friars were led by Evan Duenas’ 325 two-game set with teammate Aron Hernandez 17 pins adrift for second. Guam Adventist Academy’s Darius Jano-Edward, slipped into the third post as the highest-ranked Angel. The Friars’ Aaron Lupola and Graig Reyes rounded out the top four FD bowlers. The Angels’ Anthony Lee and Don Lloyd finished in ninth and 10th places, respectively, and teammate Israel Poppe rounded out the GAA top four.

The top four bowlers from each school advance to the All-Island meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Central Lanes Bowling Center. The Friars will be represented by top-seed Duenas, Hernandez, Lupola and Reyes. The Angels’ qualified representatives are Poppe, Lloyd, Trevaine Stephen and Jano-Edward. All bowlers who did not achieve the top four positions from their respective schools will compete on Tuesday, May 2, where the top 12 bowlers will have an opportunity to advance to the All-Island boys meet.

The girls matchup produced a nail-biter, as the Cougars edged the Angels 17-21. The Angels’ Charlotte Oh took top honors as Cougars’ Frencin Cabuhat and Eriana Ada settled for second and third places, respectively. The Angels’ Jamine Lee finished in fourth while Cougars’ Minellie Dacanay was one pin adrift. Leanne Losongco of the Angels finished in sixth, as the Cougars secured the title with bowlers placing seventh to ninth, including Alliyah Ferrer, Grenzyll Dela Cruz and Atissa Rabon.

The girls All-Island match will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, also at Central Lanes.