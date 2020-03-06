Friars crowned IIAAG basketball champs

The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars basketball team on Friday night dethroned the defending champions Saint Paul Christian School Warriors in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship game.

The Friars, finishing the 2019-2020 school year without being tested, defeated the Warriors, 53-36.

The championship game was held at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Earlier, in the third-place game, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles defeated the Guam High School Panthers, in overtime, 53-52.

Harvest’s Joe Henderson, with 15 points, led the Eagles.

In OT, Harvest’s Matt Park scored 4 points, Gye Baek Kim, 3.

For Guam High, Nick Keffe dropped a game-high 19 points. The Panthers’ Dillen Dela Cruz, with 14 points, helped pace the Guam High offense.

With the IIAAG’s season in the books, the four best private-schools will compete against the four best public schools in the Guam High School Boys National Championships basketball tournament.

On Monday, in Round 1, FD will take on the George Washington High School Geckos at FD. In other first-round action, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders will play Saint Paul, on the Warriors’ home court.

On the other side of the bracket, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs will play the Panthers at OHS. In the bottom half of the draw, the Eagles will go up against the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks at the Family Life Center, in Toto.

The semifinals, starting at 5:30 p.m., on March 11, will be held at UOG.

The championship game will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at UOG.

Information for the national championship tournament was obtained from a Guam Basketball Confederation news release.