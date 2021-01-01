For island basketball, this was THE year for the Father Duenas Friars as their varsity squad put on a stellar run through the boys season.

The maroon and gold pulled in an impressive haul, adding three island championships, the Kanto Plains Classic trophy, an MVP and several first and second team All-Island mentions to their war chest for 2020.

Throughout the season, the Friars faced very few tests, fielding a second string that could start for any other island team. Their offense was potent with several sharpshooters and playmakers from the junior national squad. And, with IIAAG MVP Matt Fegurgur at 6 feet, 9 inches tall controlling the paint and three other backups topping 6 feet on their bench, the Friars defense wreaked havoc the length of the floor.

Fegurgur was an integral component on both ends of the floor.

"Without question, he’s the player that impacts both ends of the court," Harvest Christian Academy head coach Lawrence Nagengast said when Fegurgur was unanimously selected MVP for the season. "His shot blocking puts doubt into all shooters' minds. Offensively, he’s a huge target and nothing like a big throw-down to get the team and crowd energized."

FD head coach Eddie Pelkey agreed, adding Fegurgur is a "once-in-a-lifetime talent." Pelkey commended Fegurgur's growth and ability to change the game after being injured his junior year.

While the center was phenomenal for the Friars, the team and its coaches attributed their success to their cohesiveness, camaraderie and dedication to the team's ultimate goal.

"The game tonight really showcased our heart and resiliency for the game. We don’t give up," Fegurgur said after a tough semifinal match in March 2020 against the St. Paul Warriors, another perennial hoops powerhouse. “That’s why we’re such a tough team to beat.”

In January 2020, the Friars entered the GSPN preseason tourney already in midseason form. They rampaged through much of the tournament, earning double-digit wins to secure the first hoops trophy of the year.

Their first challenge came at the Kanto Plains Classic in Tokyo, Japan. From the St. Paul Warriors dropping the home team American School in Japan Mustangs to the Okkodo High girls team picking up several OT finishes, it was a good tournament and anyone privileged to watch got a treat from the Guam teams, who put on performances that stunned several Kanto favorites.

But, it was the Friars who emerged victorious, securing the boys title in a run that included toppling the undefeated Humphreys team, who came armed with a two-year win streak, and the Kadena Panthers, featuring a talented roster of speedy, crafty guards.

Back home, their toughest challenge came against the tenacity and speed of the St. Paul Warriors. But, the Friars overcame and went on to win the IIAAG trophy and the Guam National Basketball Championships.

Then-senior Kyle Camacho attributed the success of the season to all the work that came in the offseason.

“It’s great,” the forward said after the March 2020 win. “We have a team full of great guys. We all worked hard this year. …

“All the work we put in before and during the season paid off," Camacho said. "All the work we put in is a blessing, it feels really good."

The graduating senior echoed much of what his teammates have said throughout the season – being part of a family and within the FD environment was what made the team cohesion work both on and off the court.

“This environment, we’re all close, the whole team, coaches, families. I’m going to miss everyone, and this is a great experience for me," Camacho said.