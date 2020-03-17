When the chips were down, the Father Duenas’ All-Island MVP Jose San Nicolas notched two tries to help the Friars defeat the Simon Sanchez Sharks 20-5, reclaiming the rugby cup in the Guam Rugby Football Union/ISA championship game held Saturday at Guam High School. This marks the fourth time in five years the Friars are the champs.

“We definitely know how the Sharks are feeling, that’s how we felt last year,” San Nicolas said. “I would do anything to help this team out to get the win.”

Midway through the first half, the Sharks had a line out on the 5-meter line, deep inside their territory. The Sharks turned over the ball and San Nicolas got possession of it on the 10-meter line. The MVP moved it forward, pitching it to Joe Green on the right side who then dove across the try line to make the game 5-nil.

“Going into this (championship game) we were really focused and wanted to come back from last year’s loss,” Green said. “Great props to my teammates for getting the ball out to me, I just happened to get that nice dive in.”

Green had nothing but praise for the Sharks and their championship run.

“The Sharks are a really strong team,” he said. “I am proud of them and they put up a really great fight.”

In the closing minutes of the first half, FD tried to kick the ball from its own 5-meter line, but a Sharks player blocked the ball into the try zone. However, a Friars player recovered it. The ball was then placed on the 5-meter line for a Sharks scrum. Sharks’ John Sablan rolled to his left and tied the game at the half.

“They tried to put a lot of pressure on our mindset,” said Green. “We had a few down moments in the game and that was the biggest one. Heading into the second half, we knew we had to push through it.”

The game was a physical battle and both teams displayed a lot of grit. But in the second half, the Friars scored three unanswered tries. The Friars second try came within the first five minutes of play when FD created a turnover inside the 20-meter line. The team pushed forward and the ball was swung to the right side where Eugene Arriola saw an opening and took the gap from 5-meters out to put FD up 10-5.

“I was fortunate to score,” said Arriola. “I felt good scoring, but there was still a lot of game left. We all knew that the Sharks were a tough team and they were not going to give up so we had to continue to fight hard.”

The Sharks had an opportunity to tie the game when a FD was down a man after receiving a yellow card for tackling too high. The Sharks moved inside the 20-meter line, but then turned over the ball. FD moved down the field, but FD’s San Nicolas lost the ball at the 1-meter line. A minute later, San Nicolas redeemed himself, punching it into the try zone. With three minutes remaining in the game, San Nicolas scored his second try to end the game 20-5.

“We had our opportunities, and we were close,” said Chris Sgro, the Sharks offensive coach. “It was a closer game than some of the other games FD had during the season. It’s tough every time you go against FD. You try to keep it close as much as you can, but at the end of the game, they just seem to pull it out. Our boys did their best and we are really proud of them.”